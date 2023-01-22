 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Snake Bytes: 1/22 Vacation edition

I am on vacation until the 30th. I get 3 weeks.

By Justin27
Ronnie Gajownik named first female manager in Diamondbacks organization

https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/mlb/diamondbacks/2023/01/20/ronnie-gajownik-named-arizona-diamondbacks-first-female-minors-manager/69827596007/

D-backs name Gajownik as 1st woman skipper at High-A level

https://www.mlb.com/dbacks/news/ronnie-gajownik-named-high-a-hillsboro-manager

Exclusive one-on-one chat with GM Hazen

https://www.mlb.com/dbacks/news/d-backs-general-manager-mike-hazen-talks-offseason

Five Diamondbacks Make Baseball America’s Top 100 Prospects List

No. 2: OF Corbin Carroll
No. 12: C Gabriel Moreno
No. 13: SS Jordan Lawlar
No. 24: OF Druw Jones
No. 27: RHP Brandon Pfaadt

https://www.si.com/mlb/diamondbacks/prospects/five-diamondbacks-make-baseball-americas-top-100-prospects-list

Diamondbacks Top 10 Prospects for 2023

https://www.si.com/mlb/diamondbacks/prospects/arizona-diamondbacks-top-10-prospects-for-2023#gid=ci02b5db4ee000253a&pid=no-1---of-corbin-carroll

Top Seasons By A Diamondbacks Starting Pitcher Nos. 6-10

https://www.si.com/mlb/diamondbacks/analysis/top-seasons-by-a-diamondbacks-starting-pitcher-nos-6-10

Make Or Break Year: Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/2023/01/make-or-break-year-lourdes-gurriel-jr.html

Arizona State baseball legend Sal Bando dies at 78

https://arizonasports.com/story/3472026/arizona-state-baseball-legend-sal-bando-dies-at-78/

Batting champ Arraez traded to Marlins for López, more

https://www.mlb.com/news/luis-arraez-marlins-trade

This day in baseball:

https://www.baseball-reference.com/bullpen/January_22

This day in history:

https://www.history.com/this-day-in-history/ted-kaczynski-pleads-guilty-to-bombings

The Battle of the Bulge ended about this time in 1945. Here is an interactive timeline of the battle as told through the daily situation maps made for the US Military VIII Corps.
You can click around it has a lot of different situation maps from 12th Corp dating to the Normandy landings.
https://www.loc.gov/collections/world-war-ii-maps-military-situation-maps-from-1944-to-1945/articles-and-essays/the-battle-of-the-bulge/interactive-timeline/

Also of note this week, Friday is International Holocaust Memorial Day. It is the day the Red Army liberated Auschwitz.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Liberation_of_Auschwitz_concentration_camp

