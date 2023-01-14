Your Saturday Sporcle: Veteran presence (position players)

Evan Longoria has become the latest in a long line of veteran presences to have been part of the Diamondbacks over the years. Some have proved to be more than worth their weight in gold: others... not so much. All told, there have been 38 different players to appear for the Diamondbacks in their age 35 seasons or later. Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to name them. The Sporcle below lists their first and last seasons, but this one is definitely not easy - especially for those who were only on the team for a single season - so I’ve also given the initials of the player in question as an additional clue.

You have eight minutes to complete the test, and if you can get even half of them - so that’s nineteen names - you’re probably doing better than I would. There are definitely a couple of, “Wait, really?” names in here... If you’re on mobile, here’s the link, and as usual feel free to share your best guesses and worst misses in the comments - spoiler tags recommended!