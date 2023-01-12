Snake Bytes 1/12: It’s Been a While...

Diamondback’s News:

[MLBTR]Diamondbacks DFA J.B. Bukauskas

The Diamondbacks announced they’ve designated righty J.B. Bukauskas for assignment. The move creates a 40-man roster spot for Zach Davies, who has officially signed his one-year free agent guarantee to return to the desert. According to the team, Davies’ deal also contains a mutual option for the 2024 campaign.

[SI] Can Kristian Robinson resurrect his career in 2023?

In Arizona’s system, Robinson still has tremendous upside, but carries the most amount of risk due to the lack of reps. Based on his Low-A numbers from 2019 and previous stops, this is where I project his tools and overall grade entering the 2023 season.

[AZS]D-backs still have ‘work to do’ in the bullpen, GM Mike Hazen says

“The offseason has still a month and a half to go, never know what could happen at this point,” Hazen added. “I think we’ve at least addressed most of our major needs, but I still think there may be, we’ll see where the mark takes us from here. … From a position player standpoint, we’ve built out a decent amount of depth.

[TWSN] Evan Longoria recognizes a good situation with the Diamondbacks

The right type of schedule will need to be used to keep him available for the duration of the season. He remained productive despite Injuries that limited the veteran to only 81 games in 2021 and 89 in 2022. If they can keep him on the field, Torey Lovullo will have some chess pieces to work with.

[mlb.com] D-backs player wishes for 2023 season

While everyone’s New Year’s resolutions are still fresh in mind (if not actually being followed), I thought it would be fun to put together a list of New Year’s wishes for some of the D-backs’ players:

Baseball News:

[ESPN] Carlos Correa passes physical, signs with Twins

“I had a lot of doctors tell me I was fine,” Correa said during a Wednesday’s news conference to announce the deal. “I had some doctors that said it wasn’t so fine. It was shocking to me because since I had this surgery, I’ve never missed a game. I never got treatment on my ankle. My ankle has never hurt.”

[ESPN] Ex-Braves GM John Coppolella has lifetime ban lifted by MLB

Coppolella, 44, was kicked out of the sport in the fall of 2017 after it was determined that he had grossly violated rules related to the signings of international players.

[ESM] Yankees nearly executed trade with Diamondbacks for star defensive outfielder

The Yankees have been heavily connected to Bryan Reynolds of the Pittsburgh Pirates, but they nearly executed a trade for Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder, Daulton Varsho, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

[BR] Realistic MLB trades that could happen before 2023 Spring Training

8. Carson Kelly to the Tampa Bay Rays

[mlb.com]5 under-the-radar teams with good offseasons

Guess which team made the cut?

WBC Classic, Brute Squad/Snake Pit meet-up Sunday 3/12 @ Noon, Great Britain v Canada.

Looks like myself, Angry Dad, Turambar, Keegan, Jack, Jim & Mrs. SnakePit, NikT, Colonel Clank, and Paydro are in for sure. So jump in the group with us and join us at the game! Email me if you are interested: edbigghead19@yahoo.com

Below is the (group - 15 or more) pricing for both games - the meet-up is for game 1:

Great Britain vs Canada- 12 PM

Infield Box (Sections 118-126) - $45 per ticket

Dugout Reserve (Sections127-129 & 115-117)- $45 per ticket

Baseline Box (Sections 130-132 & 112-114) $35 per ticket

Baseline Reserve (Sections 133-135 & Section 109-111)- $25 per ticket

Bleacher (Sections 139-144 & Sections 101-105)- $20 per ticket

Feel free to hang for game 2, Mexico v USA @ 7 p.m. - but you’d be on your own for a ticket to game 2.

Mexico vs. USA- 7 PM