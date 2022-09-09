Diamondbacks Farm Report: September 7-8, 2022

September 7th

The Diamondbacks Minor League affiliates combined for a 2-2 record

News

RHP Brandon Pfaadt was named PCL Pitcher of the Month for August

1B Leandro Cedeño was named Texas League Player of the Month for August

Top Prospects Performances

Amarillo SS Jordan Lawlar (#2): 2-for-5, R, K

Amarillo 1B Deyvison De Los Santos (#10): 0-for-4, BB, 2 K

AAA: Reno Aces 1, Salt Lake Bees 4; 73-58

Box Score | Statcast

Jordan Luplow’s 5th home run with Reno accounted for the Aces only run of the game. Opener Jeff Bain got lit up for 3 runs in the 3rd inning, putting Reno behind 3-0 early. Dominic Canzone went 1-for-4.

AA: Amarillo Sod Poodles 6, Arkansas Travelers 5 (F/10); 61-66

Box Score

Amarillo trailed 5-0 after the 3rd inning, as Jamison Hill got roughed up for 2 home runs and 7 hits in 4 innings. Blaze Alexander’s 2-run single started the comeback bid, as the Sod Poodles kept chipping away at the Travelers’ lead inning by inning. Solo home runs by Juan Centeno, Alexander, and Roby Enriquez tied the game up by the end of the 7th. Centeno finished off the comeback, made possible with 6 shutout innings from the bullpen, with a 2-out single to plate Deyvison De Los Santos for the walk-off hit.

High-A: Hillsboro Hops 8, Everett AquaSox 4; 57-69

Box Score

Hillsboro took a quick 3-0 lead in this game, although that was short-lived when Avery Short allowed a game-tying home run in the 4th. The Hops answered with 3 of their own in the 5th, only a 2-run triple by Channy Ortiz and a sacrifice fly. Jarrod Watkins hit his first home run with Hillsboro and Adrian Del Castillo collected his 3rd hit of the night, an RBI double, to push the lead to 8-3. The bullpen held Everett to just a solo home run in the final 5 1⁄ 3 innings.

Low-A: Visalia Rawhide 4, Inland Empire 15; 41-87

Box Score

This game got out of hand quickly, as Visalia found themselves down 9-0 after the 3rd inning. Dylan Ray got touched up for 4 runs (3 earned) in 1 2⁄ 3 innings, allowing 2 home runs and recorded 0 strikeouts. The Rawhide found themselves trailing 11-0 before Oscar Santos’ 3-run homer in the 8th put them on the scoreboard.

September 8th

The Diamondbacks Minor League affiliates combined for a record

News

Infielder Joshua Day was promoted to High-A Hillsboro

Top Prospects Performances

Amarillo DH Jordan Lawlar (#2): 1-for-5, HR (4), 2 RBI, R

ANOTHER DOUBLE-A DINGER FOR JORDAN LAWLAR



In his last four games, Lawlar is 6-for-17 with 3 HR. pic.twitter.com/B474LfH8ab — PHNX Diamondbacks (@PHNX_Dbacks) September 9, 2022

Reno RHP Drey Jameson (#6): 5 IP, 9 H, 7 R, 2 BB, 4 K, 88 pitches (58 strikes)

Amarillo 3B Deyvison De Los Santos (#10): 0-for-4, K

AAA: Reno Aces 2, Salt Lake Bees 8; 73-59

Box Score | Statcast

Drey Jameson had another poor start, allowing 7 runs on 9 hits in 5 innings. The Aces found themselves trailing 6-0 after the 2nd inning. The Aces managed only two runs on a pair of solo home runs, hit by Cole Tucker and Jose Herrera.

AA: Amarillo Sod Poodles 4, Arkansas Travelers 13; 61-67

Box Score

Bryce Jarvis had another awful start for Amarillo, allowing 6 runs on 3 hits and 4 walks in 2 2⁄ 3 innings. The main offensive highlight in this game was a 2-run homer by Jordan Lawlar in the 7th inning, shown above. Deyvison De Los Santos went 0-for-4 and A.J. Vukovich singled and walked in 4 trips to the plate.

High-A: Hillsboro Hops 8, Everett AquaSox 7; 58-69

Box Score

The Hops erased a 7-0 deficit and scored the go-ahead run in their final trip to the plate to hold off Everett. Marcos Tineo got hammered for 6 runs in 2 2⁄ 3 innings, with all 6 runs scoring in the 3rd. Despite trailing 7-0, the Hops answered with 7 of their own. Sheng-Ping Chen homered in the 6th and hit an RBI single in the 7th. Neyfy Castillo provided the big blow with a grand slam later in the 7th that cut the deficit to 1 run. Joshua Day blooped in a double to center to tie the game. Adrian Del Castillo doubled to open the 9th, with pinch runner Fox Semones scoring on an infield hit and throwing error to third off Castillo’s bat. Hugh Fisher held off a late rally in the 9th inning to close it out.

Low-A: Visalia Rawhide 7, Lake Elsinore Storm 4; 42-87

Box Score

Yu-Min Lin dominated in this game, taking a no-hitter into the 6th inning and finishing with 6 shutout innings on 2 hits, 3 walks, and a career-high 10 strikeouts. Visalia scored 4 early runs, thanks to Alvin Guzman’s 3rd homer of the year that drove in 3. While Lin was putting up zeros, Visalia built up a 7-0 lead. Brett Johnson added a solo home run in the 6th inning. The big lead was enough to withstand a late rally, in which the bullpen allowed 4 runs in the final two innings.