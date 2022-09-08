Snake Bytes 9/8: Off To Colorado

Tommy Henry hit hard again, D-backs fall to Padres 6-3

Henry’s final line was 4.1 innings, 7 hits, 5 runs (all earned), 1 walk, 2 strikeouts, 3 home runs, 1 hit by pitch. Through 7 starts his record now stands at 3-4 with a 5.50 ERA.

Varsho hits 2 homers, Corbin Carroll’s 1st not enough vs. Padres

“The last two days were tough, but I think we have got enough young guys and enough energy to come to Colorado after an off-day and show what we got,” said Daulton Varsho, who homered twice. “You know, it’s not like we did bad these last two days, like got our butts kicked. We competed. That’s a good team over there. They’ve got a really good lineup and they’ve got really good pitching.”

Corbin Carroll gets silent treatment after 1st career home run

Might be the first, but it sure won't be the last for @corbin_carroll. pic.twitter.com/JZ5AUXj4Wu — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) September 8, 2022

Will D-backs’ deep outfield mix lead to offseason trade?

Trading from that quartet of outfielders would thin out the Diamondbacks’ outfield depth, quite likely in a significant way, but they do have some other options on the 40-man roster, including the right-handed-hitting Stone Garrett, who’s out to a blistering MLB debut himself after a nice showing in Triple-A. The free-agent market would also present several affordable, short-term options to plug into the outfield mix, and finding a useful complementary outfielder on the open market is quite a bit easier than finding the type of potentially impact arm that a trade of someone like Thomas could bring.

However general manager Mike Hazen and his staff choose to proceed this winter, the play of the team’s young outfielders will give them plenty of options. And with a lot clicking elsewhere on the roster — Arizona is 26-19 since the All-Star break, a .578 winning percentage — the D-backs could be a shrewd offseason move or two away from reasserting themselves in the National League West more quickly than most would anticipate.

Diamondbacks’ prospect report

Blondes just hit the baseball farther. ‍♂️@BAlexander52 pic.twitter.com/EMpdmFBCpm — Amarillo Sod Poodles (@sodpoodles) September 8, 2022

Baseball News:

Cub’s Keegan Thompson: Bullpen on tap

Thompson (back) will throw a bullpen session Friday, Tony Andracki of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Thompson threw a live batting practice session Tuesday, and manager David Ross hopes that the right-hander will return to game action at some point in 2022. It’s possible that Thompson will throw a simulated game or embark on a rehab assignment shortly after Friday’s throwing session.

Grown man steals baseball from a young girl at Nationals game

hey Gina! Mind giving us a follow and we'll send you a DM? — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) September 6, 2022

Red Sox select Abraham Almonte

The Sox have now made it official, per Chris Cotillo of MassLive. Almonte has been selected with Cordero going on the 60-day IL. He won’t be eligible to return this season.