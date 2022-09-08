Game #136: Diamondbacks 3 @ Padres 6

I must say. As exciting as the team has been recently, I am not looking forward to tonight’s game like I though I would be. This feels like a pivotal moment in the season and future. Last night was a heartbreaking defeat; the type that would have started a tailspin in the last two seasons. Plus, my last review was the Philly loss...Sincerely hoping the youth can prove me wrong tonight and continue giving us meaningful baseball (even if the postseason is a pipe dream still).

Today's Lineups DIAMONDBACKS PADRES Josh Rojas - 3B Ha-Seong Kim - SS Ketel Marte - 2B Juan Soto - RF Jake McCarthy - RF Manny Machado - 3B Emmanuel Rivera - 1B Josh Bell - DH Daulton Varsho - DH Jurickson Profar - LF Corbin Carroll - LF Wil Myers - 1B Cooper Hummel - C Jake Cronenworth - 2B Alek Thomas - CF Austin Nola - C Geraldo Perdomo - SS Jose Azocar - CF Tommy Henry - LHP Yu Darvish - RHP

Innings 1-3

There were lots of fireworks in the first third of the game. Varsho homered in the second. CORBIN CARROL HOMERED right after him to go back-to-back for his first career home run! That gave the team a 2-0 lead in the second after an abysmally pathetic first that saw Darvish use 10 pitches to retire the side.

Of course, when you have an unheralded rookie on the mound, anything can happen. And unfortunately for Tommy Henry, the regression monster continued to rear its head in the bottom of the second. San Diego got two home runs of their own, but the first was of the 2-fer variety....

Darvish faced no opposition in the third. Henry hit Soto on the shoulder (in the first he nearly hit him, but the ball actually hit the bat knob and Hummel caught it for a K), but the rest was smooth sailing again.

3-2 PADRES

Innings 4-6

Some more fireworks in the middle innings. Varsho hit his second homer of the game (first time in his career). But of course this is PetCo, notorious home run happy field - sarcasm-, so Myers followed up with a home run of his own in the bottom of the 4th. In the fifth, Soto came out (related to the HBP most likely), being replaced by Grisham. Thomas got himself a hustle double ruled a single with an error. He made it to third on a Perdomo sac bunt but Marte grounded into an inning ending double play after a Rojas walk.

In the bottom of the 6th, Grisham and Bell manufactured another San Diego run with some help from a horrible throw to second by Hummel. Middleton replaced Henry and pitched fairly well after that. Darvish did just fine for the Padres.

5-3 PADRES

Innings 7-9

This game felt over after the top of the 7th. In that inning Carroll doubled then Hummel walked. But Carroll broke for third on a failed steal attempt before Thomas walked. Walker then pinch hit for Perdomo and grounded into another inning ending double play.

From that point, Melancon pitched a scoreless 7th with a four pitch Profar walk. Then we let Mantiply pitch (something I am learning to detest every time it happens) the 8th. He gave up a single to Nola who got second on a ground out and scored on a Kim double.

The 9th saw Hader come in to close out the game. He succeeded without issue. It took 9 pitches to retire Varsho, Carroll and Kelly (pinch hitting for Hummel).

6-3 FINAL PADRES WIN

Conclusion

This game was easier to watch than I feared, but wasn’t fun overall. The young offense remained exciting, but the veterans were tough to watch all around. Poor Tommy Henry saw the regression monster rear its head for the second consecutive game. Yu Darvish was beatable tonight; we were just more beatable.

No doubter for the comment tonight. ISH was early with the insight into how we probably feel right now. A healthy thread tonight with 255 total comments at time of writing.

A day off on Thursday. But back in action by Friday. The snakes head to Denver to play German Marquez of the Rockies. Zach Davies takes the mound for the good guys. Time is 5:40pm Arizona Time, television is normal (no AppleTV shenanigans).