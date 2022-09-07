Diamondbacks Farm Report: September 6, 2022

The Diamondbacks Minor League affiliates combined for a 1-3 record
Yesterday was moving day for the Diamondbacks Minor League prospects
- AA -> AAA: RHP Blake Rogers, 1B Leandro Cedeño
- High-A -> AA: 3B A.J. Vukovich, 3B Deyvison De Los Santos, C/1B/OF Caleb Roberts
- Low-A -> High-A: INF Gary Mattis
- Complex -> Low-A: OF Angel Ortiz
Top Prospects Performances
Amarillo SS Jordan Lawlar (#2): 1-for-3, HR (3), BB, RBI, R, K
Reno RHP Brandon Pfaadt (#5): 5 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 0 BB, 8 K, 79 pitches (60 strikes)
Amarillo 3B Deyvison De Los Santos (#10): 0-for-3, BB, 2 K
AAA: Reno Aces 9, Salt Lake Bees 6; 73-57
Brandon Pfaadt allowed 4 runs on 8 hits in 5 innings with 8 strikeouts, but the statline is misleading as Pfaadt gave up a lot of soft contact hits. Only 3 of the 8 hits he allowed had an exit velocity higher than 95 MPH. Despite a big deficit early, the Aces were able to make a big comeback thanks to a pair of triples from Cam Duzenack that drove home 4 runs. Dominic Fletcher went 0-for-5 with a pair of strikeouts.
AA: Amarillo Sod Poodles 3, Arkansas Travelers 14
Ross Carver got ambushed for 9 runs and 4 home runs in 1 2⁄3 innings, putting the Sod Poodles in too big a hole to climb out of. Jordan Lawlar hit his 3rd home run in his last 5 games with Amarillo.
High-A: Hillsboro Hops 4, Everett AquaSox 5
Hillsboro was unable to close this game out, as Dillon Larsen allowed a walkoff 3-run home run with 2 outs in the 9th to blow a 4-2 lead. Chad Patrick allowed 2 runs in 4 innings, allowing 2 hits, walking 4, and striking out 5. Fox Semones tied the game with a solo home run in the 7th inning. Sheng-Ping Chen’s 2-run single in the 9th gave the Hops a 4-2 lead.
Low-A: Visalia Rawhide 3, Inland Empire 66ers 4 (F/10)
Spencer Giesting allowed 2 runs in 1 2⁄3 innings to start, but piggyback starter Peniel Otano was solid with just 1 run in 4 1⁄3 innings. Oscar Santos drove in all three of Visalia’s runs, with a 3rd inning solo home run and a 2-run single in the 5th. The game remained tied until the 10th, when Inland Empire scored their Manfred Man against Alfred Morillo. The Rawhide were not able to answer in their half of the inning.
