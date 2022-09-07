Diamondbacks Farm Report: September 6, 2022

The Diamondbacks Minor League affiliates combined for a 1-3 record

Yesterday was moving day for the Diamondbacks Minor League prospects

AA -> AAA: RHP Blake Rogers, 1B Leandro Cedeño

High-A -> AA: 3B A.J. Vukovich, 3B Deyvison De Los Santos, C/1B/OF Caleb Roberts

Low-A -> High-A: INF Gary Mattis

Complex -> Low-A: OF Angel Ortiz

Top Prospects Performances

Amarillo SS Jordan Lawlar (#2): 1-for-3, HR (3), BB, RBI, R, K

I hope no one panicked over his slow start. Lawlar is on fire again. pic.twitter.com/fhkTtwFjwI — Michael McDermott (@MichaelMcDMLB) September 7, 2022

Reno RHP Brandon Pfaadt (#5): 5 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 0 BB, 8 K, 79 pitches (60 strikes)

Amarillo 3B Deyvison De Los Santos (#10): 0-for-3, BB, 2 K

AAA: Reno Aces 9, Salt Lake Bees 6; 73-57

Box Score | Statcast

Brandon Pfaadt allowed 4 runs on 8 hits in 5 innings with 8 strikeouts, but the statline is misleading as Pfaadt gave up a lot of soft contact hits. Only 3 of the 8 hits he allowed had an exit velocity higher than 95 MPH. Despite a big deficit early, the Aces were able to make a big comeback thanks to a pair of triples from Cam Duzenack that drove home 4 runs. Dominic Fletcher went 0-for-5 with a pair of strikeouts.

AA: Amarillo Sod Poodles 3, Arkansas Travelers 14

Box Score

Ross Carver got ambushed for 9 runs and 4 home runs in 1 2⁄ 3 innings, putting the Sod Poodles in too big a hole to climb out of. Jordan Lawlar hit his 3rd home run in his last 5 games with Amarillo.

High-A: Hillsboro Hops 4, Everett AquaSox 5

Box Score

Hillsboro was unable to close this game out, as Dillon Larsen allowed a walkoff 3-run home run with 2 outs in the 9th to blow a 4-2 lead. Chad Patrick allowed 2 runs in 4 innings, allowing 2 hits, walking 4, and striking out 5. Fox Semones tied the game with a solo home run in the 7th inning. Sheng-Ping Chen’s 2-run single in the 9th gave the Hops a 4-2 lead.

Low-A: Visalia Rawhide 3, Inland Empire 66ers 4 (F/10)

Box Score