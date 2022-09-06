Snake Bytes: 9/6 - Full Nelson

It’s the worst kept secret that I’ve been working with Jack on Inside the Diamondbacks, but for the month of September and however long the Reno Aces playoff run goes that I’m still writing content here on the Snake Pit. Here’s to one last fun month!

Yesterday’s Game Recaps

D-backs 5, Padres 0: Nelson aces test under Labor-atory conditions

“There were no half-Nelsons to be found at Petco Park this afternoon, only the full variety. Ryne Nelson made his major-league debut, and it was one for the record books. He kept a tough Padres’ offense entirely in check, throwing seven scoreless inning to pick up a thoroughly well-deserved win. Stone Garrett homered and Christian Walker drove in a pair of runs, as Arizona improved to 9-2 over their last 11 games, and got a good jump on their attempt to win a fourth consecutive series.”

[Jack Sommers | Inside the Diamondbacks] Ryne Nelson dominates Padres in MLB Debut

“With 77 family, friends, and coaches in attendance, Henderson, Nevada native Ryne Nelson made his major league debut in dominating fashion, shutting out the San Diego Padres for 7 innings. The rookie right hander allowed a leadoff double to Jurickson Profar in the first inning, and then retired 17 straight batters. The Diamondbacks offense gave him the necessary run support in a 5-0 victory.”

[Steve Gilbert | dbacks.com] Calm as can be, Nelson debuts with zeros

“Nelson was as cool as the other side of the pillow. If you didn’t know going in that he was making his debut, you would not have known it by how he carried himself on the mound. He was poised and in control in throwing seven shutout innings in a 5-0 win over the Padres at Petco Park.”

[Alex Weiner | Arizona Sports] D-backs RHP Ryne Nelson shuts out Padres through 7 in MLB Debut

“Ryne Nelson tossed seven scoreless frames for the Diamondbacks in his MLB debut against the San Diego Padres Monday afternoon, a 5-0 win for Arizona.”

Diamondbacks News

[Inside the Diamondbacks] Can the Diamondbacks finish .500 in 2022?

Can the 65-69 Diamondbacks Finish .500 in 2022 ?

[Jack Sommers | Inside the Diamondbacks] How Daulton Varsho Became a Gold Glove Contender

Statcast says the #DaultonGloveShow is must watch TV.

“Another important metric is also from Statcast called Outs Above Average, or OAA. From OAA, a Runs Prevented number is calculated. Varsho’s +13 OAA and +11 Runs Prevented leads all MLB outfielders. That is for all innings, at all outfield positions played. When isolated to just Right Field innings, his OAA and Runs Prevented are still first in the NL, well ahead of Mookie Betts, despite fewer innings played.”

[Arizona Sports] D-backs’ Zac Gallen earns NL Player of the Week amid scoreless streak

Shutting down two NL Wild Card hopefuls last week, Gallen easily wins player of the Week. In both starts Gallen went 7 innings, allowed 2 hits, 1 walk, and struck out 7, pushing his scoreless streak from 27 1⁄ 3 to 41 1⁄ 3 IP. History comes Sunday afternoon.

[Dan Szymborski | Fangraphs] Zac Gallen Continues to Chase History

“The Arizona Diamondbacks don’t generate a lot of national headlines these days, but the team’s ace, Zac Gallen, is trying his best to change that. Since a Luke Maile double knocked him out of a game against the Guardians on August 2, Gallen has racked up six consecutive scoreless games, covering 41 1/3 innings. Gallen’s run has gone on long enough to have historical significance: He currently ranks 17th in baseball history, at least the history during which usable game logs exist (since around the start of the 20th century). He’s two outs from catching Brandon Webb’s 2007 streak to set a new Diamondbacks franchise record, and another 3 2/3 innings will slot him into the top 10, tying his with the streaks of Cy Young, Sal Maglie, and Doc White.”