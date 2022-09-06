Game #135: 9/6, Diamondbacks @ Padres

Filed under:
Sep 6, 2022, 8:00pm EDT
Sep 6, 2022, 8:00pm EDT
September 6
Gameday Thread, #135: 9/6 @ Padres
On this day in 1997, the funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales takes place in London. Well over a million people lined the streets and 2 1/2 billion watched around the world on television.
September 6
Diamondbacks Game Preview #135: 9/6 @ Padres
Merrill Kelly hasn’t lost since June. It’s not even the current longest streak without defeat in Arizona.