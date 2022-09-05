Snake Bytes: 09/05 - Dealing

A thank you to Justin and Jim for covering my Snake Bytes the last 3 weeks so I could sweat my ass off on a Spanish beach.

Diamondbacks News

“I’m only an inning away (from passing Webb) so I might as well just try,” Gallen said.

Surprisingly Gallen felt it was hard for him to get in a groove through the first three innings, saying he didn’t have a great feeling for anything and thought he was behind in the count a lot. Of his first 22 pitches just 11 were strikes and he said he was “just spraying fastballs”. But by the 4th inning he was able to get back in the zone and attack using his full repertoire. ”I’m at my best when I’m using all my pitches and try not to eliminate those pitches” Gallen said.

“Torey Lovullo confirmed the team is using a 6 man rotation” - Jack Sommers on Sports Illustrated

Gallen is now just two outs away from tying Brandon Webb for the franchise’s longest scoreless innings streak. Webb went 42 innings without allowing a run in the 2007 season, a season in which Webb finished second in National League Cy Young voting.

Gallen’s streak is the eighth longest in the Live Ball Era (since 1920). He is the fourth AL/NL pitcher in the Modern Era (since 1900) to throw six or more scoreless innings in six straight starts, joining Don Drysdale (1968), Orel Hershiser (1988) and Zack Greinke (2015).

“This was another day for Zac,” Lovullo said. “He goes out there and executes at a very high level and throws up seven more zeros. So, he spoils us. But, it’s because he’s working his butt off. It’s because he’s executing. It’s because of the four, five days in between starts that he is studying, working to make good things happen. It’s not by accident that he’s on this tremendous run.”

Last week on the Jack Vita Show, former Colorado Rockies’ general manager and current MLB Network analyst Dan O’Dowd spoke about the Diamondbacks and the potential they have to compete in the National League West soon.

“I think Mike Hazen is one of the best GM’s in the game” - former Colorado Rockies’ general manager and current MLB Network analyst Dan O’Dowd

“I look at that team right now and I think, ‘Darn, they’re a shortstop away for me from being this really, really good team. If they have the ability to fish in one of these (free agent) shortstops, I think they’re really close to being a really good team.”

Around The MLB

The Mets’ most pressing on-field issue this weekend was the offense, which managed two combined runs Saturday and Sunday against a Nationals staff with MLB’s worst ERA. It’s a funk for a lineup averaging more than 4.6 runs per game, but just three per game over its past 12 contests. The Mets are hitting only .173 (13-for-75) with runners in scoring position during that stretch.

Because the Dodgers locked up the season series against the Padres with their 10th win of the head-to-head matchup, Los Angeles’ magic number to win the division dropped from 12 to nine with the victory. The earliest they can clinch a postseason spot is Friday.

Kela was released last week by the D-Backs after returning from TJ and signed in LA. Since the transaction was realised on the final day in August, in theory he is eligible for post-season work.

Mengden haunts me in my dreams ever since doing a specific recap where Mengden pitched a complete game shutout.

The 34-year-old Keuchel was 0-2 with a 12.60 ERA in two starts for the Rangers, including taking the loss Friday when he allowed seven runs in 4 2/3 innings.

What does the final month of the 2022 MLB regular season have in store? Lots of good stuff, including more than one milestone chase. Here are the top 10 storylines heading into September.

Across The Atlantic

Lisa Kuppern expressed how visually impaired players feel when playing blind baseball. “The freedom I feel when I’m able to run alone is amazing. Blind baseball is the only sport I can perform completely independently and free. It is baseball, the game hasn’t undergone huge changes. We hit the ball, run, field, throw and whoever dares even makes sliding.”

Across The Wall

MLB’s Arizona Diamondbacks coach led Colombia to their first World Baseball Classic appearance in 2017. WBSC Baseball Division board member Jimmy Char will act as the general manager, and former MLB superstar Edgar Renteria will be the sports manager.