Snake Bytes: 9/4 Thar she blows

I was watching and had been participating in the GDT, but I dozed off in about the 6th inning lol. I did 8-4 yesterday, Saturday on a holiday weekend (our Labor Day holiday is Monday- written mostly in case DBE doesn’t know that :P) Sometimes you don’t know how much a shift like that tired you out until you are laying on the couch...

Diamondbacks lose lead with late home runs from Brewers, fall in 10 innings

Pinch hitter Rowdy Tellez ultimately forced extra innings with his towering home run to right-center field, against the Diamondbacks’ Ian Kennedy. Taylor went deep with runner Esteury Ruiz starting the 10th inning on second base. Arizona couldn’t get a run across in the bottom of the 10th.

D-backs blow yet another save in extra innings loss to Brewers

Bumgarner better, but D-backs fall in 10th

“Recently, I kind of feel like a liability a little bit,” Mantiply said. “So it’s tough to swallow, especially that one. That one hit the hardest all year. I feel like I’ve kind of gotten back to a good feeling [and] the ball feels good coming out of my hands. So I felt really good. But you know, not getting the job done sucks.”

D-backs’ Emmanuel Rivera among MLB’s top hitters since joining Arizona

His batting average on balls in play (babip) is .315, which is slightly above league average but not extreme enough to believe he is simply finding holes. Rivera is striking out less (18.2%) and walking more (11.4%) with Arizona than he did earlier in the season with the Royals, as his approach has taken form of many of his teammates. Since the start of July, the D-backs have the league’s best walk-to-strikeout ratio at 0.48.

Zac Gallen’s current dominance for Diamondbacks has roots in years of meticulous preparation

“I remember thinking to myself two things,” recalled North Carolina head coach Scott Forbes, who was the Tar Heels’ pitching coach when Gallen was there. “First, that kid had got it figured out. He wants to be able to coach himself out there, which is what the best do. And then that, one day, he might be a phenomenal coach.”

Diamondbacks prospect Ryne Nelson to make MLB debut Monday vs. Padres

“He’s been throwing the ball real good,” Lovullo said. “We just want to give an opportunity to come up here and get some really good September baseball experience against some good baseball teams.”

More talent is on the way.@ry_nelly29 is set to make his @MLB debut on Monday! pic.twitter.com/VyFpnz7i1U — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) September 4, 2022

Other Baseball News



History was just an out away: Cease nearly no-hits Twins

“I kind of felt I didn’t have my sharpest stuff early. And then once I got to the fifth, I started to have a better feel,” said Cease, who became the first White Sox pitcher with a one-hitter to lose his no-hit bid in the ninth since Dennis Lamp on Aug. 25, 1981, at Milwaukee. “Their plan was to get to me early and not get to two strikes. It helped me keep my pitch count down, for sure.”

10 most recent no-no bids turned final-out heartbreakers

Aaron Judge home run pace tracker

He is on pace for 63.

Ohtani racks up more records, eyes another two-way milestone

“I’m simply honored, happy and humbled to hear that,” Ohtani said through interpreter Ippei Mizuhara. “But I just want to stay healthy and finish strong.”

Witt joins exclusive club in ‘glimpse of what’s to come’

“I saw him do some crazy stuff in the Minors — he almost got to 30-30 there — so to see him do this is not a surprise to me,” said starter Jonathan Heasley, who used the cushion to settle in and keep the Tigers to a pair of runs over seven strong innings. “And I think it’s just a glimpse of what’s to come. He’s a special talent, and I think he’s only going to get better, so he’s just fun to watch.”

Farm Implements



AAA Reno walked off Las Vegas, 8-7, Jake Hager hit a walkoff 2 run HR in the 9th.

AA Frisco beat Amarillo, 8-7.

A Hilsboro beat Tri City, 6-4.

A Visalia scored 2 runs in the top of the 10th, to beat Lake Elsinore 5-3.



The latest on Jordan Lawlar

Anything Goes



This day in history:

Geronimo surrendered in 1886. In 1957, Arkansas troops blocked the “Little Rock 9.” Mark Spitz won his 7th gold medal, in 1972.



This day in baseball:

