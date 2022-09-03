Snake Bytes: 9/3 - Mt .500 Dreaming?

Diamondbacks News

Milwaukee 1, Arizona 2

This was a brisk pitching duel that managed to clock in at under three hours in length. The Diamondbacks. Christian Walker, Emmanuel Rivera, and Jake McCarthy provided all the offense Zach Davies and the pitching staff needed on Friday night.

Red Hot Diamondbacks Keep Pressure On

The Diamondbacks are 7-1 in their last eight games, all of those games against teams that (at least when they began playing the Snakes) were in playoff contention.

Diamondbacks Ride Quick Offensive Spurt to Win

In this pitching duel, a quick hiccup in the fifth was all the scoring needed to decide the game and to give Lovullo his 400th win as the skipper of the Diamondbacks.

Make it 400!



Congrats to our skipper Torey Lovullo on his 400th win! pic.twitter.com/uFOtOIdhcK — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) September 3, 2022

.



Zac Gallen & Merrill Kelly are the @Dbacks first back-to-back Pitcher of the Month winners since Randy Johnson & Curt Schilling in 2002. pic.twitter.com/YteBGbSMyF — Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) September 2, 2022

Other Baseball News

Rays Rout Yankees, Close Gap to 5 Games

There was a time this season that the Yankees held a 15.5 game lead over the Rays and the rest of the AL East.

Ranking the Remaining SOS for Playoff Contenders

The Diamondbacks figure prominently in this ranking for a few teams, none of which should be wanting to face AZ at the moment. Well, except for maybe the Dodgers who are so far out in front it no longer matters - to the point their presence on the list is a token nod to wrapping up the #1 overall seed regardless of what happens.

Austin Meadows to Miss Rest of Season Due to Mental Health

Detroit’s Austin Meadows will be missing the rest of the season due to issues with mental health. In what is still too rare an occurrence in professional sports, the Tigers’ outfielder came forward to shine a light on the issue of mental health struggles.

At 30, Machado Best He Has Ever Been

At only 30 years of age, Machado is now the veteran “old-timer” with 10 seasons under his belt complete with the the knowledge and savvy that comes from such experience.