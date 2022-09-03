Diamondbacks Farm Report: September 2, 2022

The Diamondbacks Minor League affiliates combined to go 0-4

News

Outfielder Dominic Canzone did not appear in Reno’s game after leaving yesterday’s game. He has not been place on the Injured List yet, so if he has an injury it’s still being evaluated.

Top Prospect Performances

Amarillo SS Jordan Lawlar (#2): 0-for-4, 4 K

Reno RHP Drey Jameson (#6): 5 IP, 9 H, 5 R (4 ER), 2 BB, 3 K, 90 pitches (56 strikes)

Hillsboro 1B Deyvison De Los Santos (#10): 2-for-4, HR (9), 2 RBI, 2 R, K

Now would be a good time to say, holy smokes.



Deyvison De Los Santos goes 425 ft. at 105 MPH. Unreal. #OneVine pic.twitter.com/tNRHicCiYM — Hillsboro Hops (@HillsboroHops) September 3, 2022

AAA: Reno Aces 2, Las Vegas Aviators 5

Drey Jameson had a rough start, getting lit up for 5 runs (4 earned) on 9 hits, 2 walks, and 3 strikeouts in 5 innings. Reno’s offense was unable to answer, going 0-for-7 with RISP. Jancarlos Cintron had 3 hits and Buddy Kennedy had 2, but Reno’s only RBI came on Seth Beer’s RBI double in the 8th.

AA: Amarillo Sod Poodles 2, Frisco RoughRiders 21

A rough night all around, as Bryce Jarvis delivered another subpar start. Jarvis got touched up for 8 runs (7 earned) in 2 2⁄ 3 innings on 8 hits, 3 home runs, 1 walk, and 2 strikeouts. Garrett Leonard and Josh Green combined to give up 11 runs in the 6th inning, pushing the game to such a lopsided score that the Sod Poodles account started tweeting about football. Blaze Alexander had 3 hits, including an RBI double in the 3rd inning.

High-A: Hillsboro Hops 5, Tri-City Dust Devils 9

The game started off nicely, as Hillsboro plated 4 runs in the 1st inning, but it was downhill from there. A.J. Vukovich doubled home a run and scored on a Deyvison De Los Santos RBI single. Gavin Logan added an RBI double two batters later. The pitching struggled in this game, with Marcos Tineo allowing 5 runs in 2 1⁄ 3 innings followed by 2 runs in 2 2⁄ 3 innings from the recently-promoted Listher Sosa. De Los Santos added a long home run to the left of straightaway center, hit off the bat at 105 MPH, in the 5th inning.

Low-A: Visalia Rawhide 1, Lake Elsinore Storm 10

Visalia faced a real uphill battle, falling behind 7-0 in the first. Jose Cabrera gave up 9 runs (8 earned) on 4 hits, 4 walks, and 4 strikeouts. The hitters didn’t fare much better, with only 6 hits and 1 walk vs. 11 strikeouts in the game. Manuel Peña had 1 walk in 4 trips to the plate and Ivan Melendez went 1-for-3.