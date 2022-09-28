Snake Bytes: 9/28 - Astros Have Liftoff

Diamondbacks News

Arizona 2, Houston 10

There was some hope that perhaps the Astros might let up on the gas some, having already clinched a playoff bye. Such was not the case. Davies was chased from the game after 4.1 innings. Then, in the sixth, Ian Kennedy managed to give up three home runs in only two-thirds of an inning. In all, Arizona pitching surrendered five home runs on the night. Meanwhile, Arizona’s offense was kept mostly in check, scoring only two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out ten times.

Astros Put On Power Show

It might not be such a good idea to have fastball-reliant flyball pitchers with mediocre secondaries pitching to the Astros in Houston. I’m just saying.

Bumgarner Fine with Pitching Plans

Madison Bumgarner finally spoke up about the decision to exit the starting rotation for the rest of the season. The veteran lefty seems to get it. He is also looking forward to Merrill Kelly having the opportunity to eclipse 200 IP as a result.

Which Minor League Relievers Might Contribute in 2023

Part two in the series by Michael and Jack about the potential future of the Arizona bullpen that is in dire need of a makeover.

Brent Strom Receives Ring Before Game

In his first return to Houston since retiring for a bit at the end of the 2021 season, Brent Strom was presented with his 2022 AL Championship ring.

Other Baseball News

I Don’t Believe in the Cleveland Guardians*

What did the Cleveland Guardians do right to beat the odds?

How Goldy and Arenado are Feeding Off Each Other

Paul Goldschmidt may finally win the NL MVP. Or, he might end up splitting too many votes with teammate Nolan Arenado. St. Louis’ corner infielders are both having MVP-type seasons, just the way the Cardinals drew it up when they traded for Arenado to join on their infield.

Hurricane Ian Creating Complications

MLB is having to reconsider the scheduling for the Mets and Braves in the wake of the arrival of Hurricane Ian.

Richard Bleier Makes Ignominious MLB History

The Marlins reliever became the first pitcher since 1900 to record three balks in one at-bat. The feat was followed by ejections of Bleier and manager Don Mattingly.

Positional Arm Strength Now Searchable

Fans can now look up arm strength by player and position.

The Cubs may have found a new relief pitcher