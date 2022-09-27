Snake Bytes: 9/27 - Off to Space City

Diamondbacks News

[MLB.com] Every team’s player looking for a rebound in 2023

“D-backs: Ketel Marte

It was exciting when the D-backs gave Marte a contract extension in the offseason, but he wasn’t quite the superstar in 2022 he has been in the past. He’s still in his 20s, though, and you can make an argument he’s just entering his prime.”

Shameless Plug

[Inside the Diamondbacks] Diamondbacks Home Attendance Down 25% Compared to 2019

“The Arizona Diamondbacks home attendance was down 25% per game compared to the last pre-Covid year of 2019. The raw total difference was over 530,000 fewer fans. Both the percentage and raw total gaps represent the third biggest drops among all 30 Major League Baseball teams.”

[Inside the Diamondbacks] Current Diamondbacks Relievers Who Might Contribute in 2023

“Of the current relievers on the roster, there are a few that have performed well enough to get a chance to be in next year’s bullpen. Few of these pitchers are likely to be considered great options for high-leverage outs, but if given a clean slate or favorable matchup situation they can contribute important bullpen innings going forward.”

[Inside the Diamondbacks] Dominic Canzone named Pacific Coast League Player of the Week

“Reno Aces outfielder Dominic Canzone was named the Pacific Coast League Player of the Week for September 20th-25th. In five games against Las Vegas, Canzone was 8-for-20 with a double, four home runs, three walks, nine RBI, and seven runs scored as the Aces won five out of six games. The left-handed hitting outfielder has been making a push to get into the big leagues next season.”