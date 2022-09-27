Dbacks Farm Report 9/24-9/26: Pfaadt Fans Ten (again)

The Aces wrapped up their last six game series of the year over the weekend, taking five out of six games from the Las Vegas Aviators. On top of that, over the weekend the Aces beat the Aviators by at least seven runs, while allowing just three runs in each game. Reno has one last three game homestand against the Tacoma Rainiers, who they beat 7-2 on Monday.

Reno will play in the first game of the Pacific Coast League Championship on Friday in Las Vegas, against the San Diego Padres AAA affiliate, the El Paso Chihuahuas

Saturday September 24th, 2022

Reno Aces 10 Las Vegas Aviators 3

Box Score

Brandon Pfaadt 5.2 IP 2 ER 5 H 1 BB 10 SO 2 HBP

Dominic Canzone hit a two-run HR to give the Aces a 2-0 lead in the top of the 1st inning. Blaze Alexander extended the Aces lead to 3-0 with a solo HR in the top of the 2nd.

Starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt gave up a solo homer in the bottom of the 2nd inning to make the score 3-1, but settled down after that and faced the minimum of batters until the sixth inning. Pfaadt actually hit a batter in the bottom of the 5th inning, but got the next batter to ground into a double play, thus erasing the extra batter.

In the top of the fifth, Jancarlos Cintron led the inning off with a single, advanced to second on a Dominic Fletcher groundout, then scored thanks to a two-out RBI single by Dominic Canzone.

After giving up a leadoff single and then striking out the next two batters in the bottom of sixth, Pfaadt was unable to get that final out of the sixth. Pfaadt walked the next batter, then gave up a RBI single, making the the score 4-2. Blake Rogers would relieve Pfaadt with two outs and runners on the corners, but got a ground out to end the inning.

The Aces scored two runs in the top of 7th. Camden Duzenack hit a line drive single and advanced to second as a result of a fielding error by the Las Vegas left fielder. Jancarlos Cintron sacrifice Duzenack over the third, and then Dominic Fletcher came through with an RBI single. Fletcher would steal second. Dominic Canzone would walk, and then Seth Beer would come through with another timely RBI single, scoring Fletcher from second to make it 6-2.

In the bottom of the 7th inning, Blake Rogers would give up a run to make the score 6-3.

Mitchell Stumpo took over for Blake Rogers in the 8th, and struck out one in a scoreless 8th inning.

In a wild four-run 9th inning where the Aces batted around, Buddy Kennedy led the inning off with a double, and ended the inning with a ground out to third. The Aviators issued two bases loaded walks, with the other two runs scoring off a Jake Hager RBI single and a Jancarlos Cintron sacrifice fly.

JP Wendelken struck out all three batters he faced in the bottom of the ninth.

Sunday September 25th, 2022

Aces 11 Las Vegas Aviators 3

Box Score

Buddy Kennedy hit a two-out solo HR in the top of the 1st, giving the Aces a 1-0 lead. The Aces would pile on six more runs in the top of 2nd, with Juan Centeno knocking in the first run with an RBI a double, Cole Tucker knocked in the second run with a bases loaded RBI single. A wild pitch then scored the third run, and Blaze Alexander would knock in the remaining runs with a three-run HR. Drew Stankiewicz hit a solo HR in the top of the 6th to make it 8-1, then made it 10-1 in the 7th with a two-run RBI single.

Jeff Bain pitched the first four innings, allowing a run on three hits and two walks, with a pair of strikeouts. The lone run Bain allowed scored in the 3rd off a solo HR to right field.

Miguel Aguilar pitched a scoreless inning the 5th, stranding the leadoff double he allowed at third.

Justin Martinez pitched a scoreless 6th despite back-to-back leadoff walks to start the inning. Martinez wouldn't be as lucky in the 7th. Martinez would issue an other leadoff walk, then a one-out HBP. A fly ball out would put runners on the corners, and then a RBI single would score a run. Paul Fry would relieve Martinez and immediately give up a RBI double that would score on one the inherited baserunning. Fry then got a groundball out to end the 7th inning, and would go on to pitch a scoreless eighth inning. Stefan Crichton pitched a scoreless 9th inning.

Monday Sept 26th, 2022

Reno Aces 7, Tacoma Rainiers 2

Box Score

Tyler Holton pitched four scoreless innings, with three hits allowed, no walks, and five strikeouts. Blake Workman pitched two innings; a scoreless inning in the 5th, but ended up allowing a run in the 6th. Caleb Barager walked two and struck out one in a scoreless 7th, and Sean Poppen retired all three batters he faced on grounders.

The Aces jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the 4th inning, all with two outs. Juan Centeno and Camden Duzenack hit back to back singles, and Alex Thomas knocked in Centeno with a RBI double. Jancarlos Cintron would then hit a line drive single up the middle, scoring Duzenack and Thomas.

After Tacoma scored a run in the top of the 6th to make the score 3-1, Reno would respond by scoring a run in the bottom of the inning. Jake Hager led off with a walk, stole second, then scored on Alek Thomas' two-out RBI single.

In the bottom of the 8th, Reno would score three more runs to make the score 7-1. Jake Hager led off with a double, then scored on the Juan Centeno single that followed. Centeno would score thanks to Camden Duzenack tripling to center. Alek Thomas would then strike out for the first out of the inning, but Jancarlos Cintron would hit a line drive double to right, scoring Duzenack. The usually hot hitting Dominics (Fletcher and Canzone) would line out groundout to end the eighth.

After a whole bunch of defensive shifting and substitutions, Camden Duzenack took over for Sean Poppen and pitched to three batters in the 9th. Duzenack only recorded one out while allowing a run. JB Bukauskas would then relieve Duzenack, getting the last two batters to fly out to end the game.