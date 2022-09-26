Snake Bytes: 09/26 - Goodbye, Phoenix.

Diamondbacks News

As they have so often this year, the Diamondbacks held a one-run lead through seven innings. How the Diamondbacks get their late leads, though, seems immaterial once Torey Lovullo hands the game over to his bullpen.

“He’s expanding the zone,” manager Torey Lovullo said. “He’s trying to cover everything high, low, in and out. We’re encouraging him to shrink up the zone and have a better feel for having an opposite-field approach to stay on the baseball so you don’t pull off of it.”

“The last conversation I had with him was cut the plate in half,” Lovullo said. “Either you’re hitting away or you’re hitting in. Stop looking away and hitting in and stop looking in and hitting away. Just simplify your approach. We’ll see how that goes.”

“His competitive nature makes him think he can be the best at anything — or he knows he’s the best at anything,” Diamondbacks right-hander Ryne Nelson said. “I think that’s where a lot of his success comes from. I think he’s one of the most confident people I’ve ever met. It only helps him be better.”

“You can’t go out there and kind of be wearing Louis Vuitton cleats and get shelled or start walking guys,” Jameson said. “You’ve got to back it up. You can’t have the swag on the mound if you can’t back it up.” - Drey Jameson quoted by Nick Piecoro

“Bum is going to be done for the year”, said Lovullo. Maybe also for the rest of the other years.

“After meeting with Mr. Sherman and discussing with Kim Ng, all parties agreed that it was time for a new voice for the organization,” Mattingly said in a statement. “I am proud and honored to have served as manager of the Marlins for the past seven years and have enjoyed my experiences and relationships I’ve developed within the organization. I look forward to spending time with my family in Evansville, and to any future endeavors.”

Given that his departure has been reported as a mutual decision, it doesn’t seem like he was particularly enthused about continuing with the ongoing rebuild efforts.

Despite his recent downturn, Lamb should finish the season with an above-average batting line, barring an extended look elsewhere down the stretch. Between Los Angeles and Seattle, he hit .216/.315/.392 for a 105 wRC+ in 41 games.

Devenski signed a Minor League contract with the Phillies shortly after his release from the Diamondbacks and pitched to a 1.04 ERA in 8 2/3 innings in Triple-A Lehigh Valley, with a high 33.3 K% and average 9.1 BB%. He joins a Phillies bullpen with the 9th highest collective ERA.

Colorado Rockies left fielder and marquee free agent addition Kris Bryant told reporters on Saturday that he won’t return from injury in time to play again this season. Bryant has been sidelined since July 31 with plantar fasciitis and a bone bruise in his right foot. This past offseason, Bryant signed a seven-year, $182 million free agent contract.

“Souvenirs are for the fans,” Pujols said. “I don’t have any problem if they want to keep it. If they want to give it back, that’s great. But at the end of the day, I don’t focus on material stuff.” The fan isn’t legally obligated to return the ball he caught. In the 2002 case between Alex Popov and Patrick Hayashi, the court determined that once a ball was hit, it became intentionally abandoned property of MLB and who would fall into the possession of whoever obtained the ball first. So, it’s the fan’s choice whether or not he wants to keep the ball, sell it to someone else or trade it back to MLB.

The fan who caught Judge’s home run traded it for signed baseballs, a signed bat, photos with Judge and a personal meet-and-greet with the New York Yankees star.

The Guardians clinched the Central on Sunday with the Sox’ 4-1 loss to the Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field.

“I think Miggy and the coaches have done a very fine job,” general manager Rick Hahn said Saturday. “We’ve seen at various stretches, unfortunately not over the last four days or so, but for extended stretches over the last few weeks, this team showing flashes of playing at the level we thought was capable over the course of the entire season.

For nine innings, Spain held the lead. For nine innings, Spain and its team of former Major Leaguers and affiliated veterans looked certain to advance to its first World Baseball Classic since 2013.

“Baseball is just a game of passion and heart. No matter where you’re from, no matter how far away you are,” Ford said. “It’s like you saw today. When you have a team like this, and we love each other and care about each other and care about this game, you can go anywhere with it.”

The win was all the more impressive considering that the Czech team consists entirely of homegrown players who play in Extraliga — which only plays from Friday through Sunday. Schneider’s firefighting job requires him to work 24 hours before getting 48 hours off, meaning that he misses at least one game with his team every week.