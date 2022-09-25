Diamondbacks Farm Report: September 21-23, 2022

The Reno Aces went 2-1 in their last 3 games. Their record currently sits at 80-63.
Reno Aces 17, Las Vegas Aviators 5
Reno got a big home run from Dominic Fletcher, which gave them a 3-1 lead and held on from there. Blake Workman got the start as the opener for a bullpen game and allowed 1 run in 2 2⁄3 innings. Blaze Alexander walked and scored from second after a passed ball on a Leandro Cedeño strikeout. Alexander also made a key defensive play in the 9th, cutting down the tying run at the plate for the second out. Flamethrower Justin Martinez pitched 2 innings, allowing an unearned run and striking out 3.
Reno Aces 2, Las Vegas Aviators 6
Deyni Olivero got touched up for 5 runs on 8 hits in 6 innings, as Las Vegas hit a couple home runs. After scoring two early runs, the Reno offense was shut down in their final 6 trips to the plate. Leandro Cedeño had 3 hits for the Aces.
Reno Aces 9, Las Vegas Aviators 3
Reno took a commanding lead early, scoring the first 5 runs of the game and cruising to victory. The big blow came in the 5th, when Dominic Canzone drove a ball just beyond the center field fence. Caleb Baragar threw 2 hitless innings as the opener. Edwin Uceta allowed 2 runs in 3 1⁄3 innings, but struck out 7. Tyler Holton picked up the win in relief, with 1 run allowed in 2 2⁄3 innings.
