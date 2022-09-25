Diamondbacks Farm Report: September 21-23, 2022

The Reno Aces went 2-1 in their last 3 games. Their record currently sits at 80-63.

Reno Aces 17, Las Vegas Aviators 5

Box Score | Statcast

Reno got a big home run from Dominic Fletcher, which gave them a 3-1 lead and held on from there. Blake Workman got the start as the opener for a bullpen game and allowed 1 run in 2 2⁄ 3 innings. Blaze Alexander walked and scored from second after a passed ball on a Leandro Cedeño strikeout. Alexander also made a key defensive play in the 9th, cutting down the tying run at the plate for the second out. Flamethrower Justin Martinez pitched 2 innings, allowing an unearned run and striking out 3.

Reno Aces 2, Las Vegas Aviators 6

Box Score | Statcast

Deyni Olivero got touched up for 5 runs on 8 hits in 6 innings, as Las Vegas hit a couple home runs. After scoring two early runs, the Reno offense was shut down in their final 6 trips to the plate. Leandro Cedeño had 3 hits for the Aces.

Reno Aces 9, Las Vegas Aviators 3

Box Score | Statcast