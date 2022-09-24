Diamondbacks Game Preview #153: 9/24 vs Giants

Today's Lineups GIANTS DIAMONDBACKS LaMonte Wade - LF Corbin Carroll - LF Mike Yastrzemski - RF Pavin Smith - DH Wilmer Flores - 1B Daulton Varsho - RF Brandon Crawford - SS Christian Walker - 1B David Villar - DH Ketel Marte - 2B Jason Vosler - 3B Josh Rojas - 3B Austin Slater - CF Alek Thomas - CF Ford Proctor - 2B Carson Kelly - C Joey Bart - C Geraldo Perdomo - SS Alex Cobb - RHP Merrill Kelly - RHP

So....Tommy Henry wasn’t super great last night. C’est la vie n’est pas? We’ve got another shot to win number 71 tonight with Merrill “The Mainstay” Kelly on the bump for the snakes. Opposing him will be Alex Cobb, who is having a pretty good season himself. But he’s definitely not Merrill if our Korean import is on.

On another sad note, the last two losses mean a .500 season isn’t happening. We all knew this was inevitable, but the hope was there a few weeks ago (for me it’s been alive since the preseason when I voted for 82 wins). But that doesn’t mean there’s nothing to fight for. This team can still overtake the Giants for third place in the division and really rub salt in the wound of last year’s one-off season. And we have three against Milwaukee in October. We could play spoiler for them, which would be fun.

With next to zero chance we’ll end up with a “top” 6 lottery draft pick entry (I didn’t do the math, it’s totally possible we’ve already been eliminated from the new lottery system), I want to milk every win possible out of the last 10 games. Experiencing meaningful winning baseball all the way to the postseason is more important for the youth than getting a slightly better chance at another top pick. In my opinion at least.

On This Day In History - 1957

The Brooklyn Dodgers play and win their final game in Ebbets Field. They were two years removed from their first World Series victory and a new owner decided to move them to LA.

I don’t have much else to offer. This popped up on my search and is baseball related. Personally the creation of Nintendo yesterday is far more interesting, but I understand that may not be true for many in our community.