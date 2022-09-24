Snake Bytes: 9/24 - What Devilry Is This?

Diamondbacks News

San Francisco 6, Arizona 5

In an truly unexpected turn of events, this became a battle of the bullpens, one in which *checks notes* Shelby Miller of all pitchers was effective for eight outs while Arizona’s bullpen managed to hold serve. It took a fielding error by Sergio Alcántara in the ninth inning to finally decide this one.

Alcántara Error Loom Large

In the battle of the bullpens, it was an errant throw from third which decided the game in the end.

Diamondbacks Fall in Ninth for Second Straight Night

Of course, one of the most hittable, dumpster fire pitchers of the last seven years tossed eight scoreless outs against the Diamondbacks, this coming after they chased San Francisco’s ace from the mound in under five innings.

Five Players the Diamondbacks Can Build Around

Not sure these five are the five I would choose, but the sentiment of the article remains unchanged - Arizona baseball has a much brighter future ahead of it after largely righting the ship in 2022.

Other Baseball News

Washed-Up Schmuck Limps Way to Baseball Immortality

Just kidding. Albert Pujols put the cherry on top of his storied career by hitting home runs #699 and #700 against the Dodgers last night. He joins Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron, and Babe Ruth as the only other players to eclipse 700. When the season started, the odds looked long. However, Pujols has turned back the clock and finished his farewell season strong, posting a staggering 147 OPS+, the first time since 2016 that number has been over 99. Congratulations to The Machine.

MLB’s Greg Amsinger Predicted This

Hat-tip to Amsinger who called last night’s game as the night Pujols would make history. He made the call back on April 13th.

Pujols 700 Home Runs By the Numbers

Plenty of interesting trivia in here.

Pujols’ First Home Run (AZ fans might recognize some of this)

We’ve all seen home run No. 700 for Albert Pujols by now, but do you remember No. 1?



It happened right here in our backyard at Bank One Ballpark, on April 6, 2001: pic.twitter.com/QaqasZyREm — PHNX Diamondbacks (@PHNX_Dbacks) September 24, 2022

Pujols’ 700th

The moment Albert Pujols joined the 700 Home Run Club!



(via @MLB)pic.twitter.com/RLUAg9pgNA — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) September 24, 2022

Aaron Judge Triple Crown Watch

Judge still has not set the AL record for home runs, but he does remain one point ahead of Xander Bogaerts for the batting crown, which would also give Judge the triple crown.

McCutchen Passes 1,000 RBI

Andrew McCutchen continues to quietly add to his own storied career.

Cole, Boone Ejected - Yankees Prevail Anyway

After tail-spinning from Dodger-like heights for months, the Yankees are back on the path of falling into victories again. Look out American League.