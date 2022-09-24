PYW’s 2022: Week 24

This is it! The final week of the regular season! One last prompt to decide who will face off against Jack in the Playoffs for the coveted PYW’s trophy! But before we can get there, we need to finish setting the stage by looking at the results of last week. I asked you what the Diamondbacks’ plans were for the offseason, which was fitting, as they are now officially eliminated from post season contention as of earlier this week. Very sad, even if it was entirely predictable. In third place, we find SpencerSpice with three recs!

In all seriousness, how is this not part of the All Star Week? I’d rather watch that than a celebrity softball game.

In second place, Heath Klein has four recs and our first red comment of the week!

All teams that make the postseason will be entered into a tournament using an advanced copy of the newest “MLB: The Show”, where they’re permitted to trade for any one player from another team for the entirety of that Postseason (where lower ranked teams get the earliest picks).

The catch being that each pitcher must pitch as themselves and each hitter must hit as themselves, with split screens on the broadcast to show the actual gameplay and the players’ reactions in the clubhouse (including appearances from the tradees).

No censorship, but a counter that functions as a swear jar with each slip of the tongue (including curses in other languages) leading to donations to a cause voted on by the fans of the World Series winning team.

Suddenly, the A’s are now World Series favorites, due to owning the MLB rights to Kyler Murray, and Deandre Ayton is now the most sought after MLB free agent in the world...

Anyway, in first place we find a five rec entry from Xerostomia!

The top third of the standings stay stationary this week, with no contestants ranked higher than 6th placing on the podium this week. That means, going into the final prompt, Nik has a six rec lead over the next elligible contestant, gzimmerm. Not insurmountable by any stretch! But the odds do heavily favor Nik on this one.

Standings Players Recs Players Recs NikT77 27 Jack Sommers 22 gzimmerm 21 Diamondhacks 17 MrRbi17 15 Xerostomia 15 SpencerSpice 11 Kilnborn 9 GuruB 5 Heath Klein 4 FatElvis04 3 Rockkstarr12 3 M_lopez 2 Preston Salisbury 2 TucsonTim 1

Let’s use our final prompt to say goodbye to a legend. Friday evening, Albert Pujols joined one of the most exclusive clubs in sports by hitting his 700th home run. How should the Cardinals honor and celebrate that achievement? Go!