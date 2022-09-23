SnakeBytes 9/23: Gallen for Cy Young

Diamondbacks News

(Arizona Sports) Zac Gallen’s career night spoiled by latest D-backs bullpen loss vs. LAD

Gallen retired the first 11 batters he faced, striking out five in a row. He struck out the side in the eighth. The right-hander allowed one run and two hits in a career-best eight innings.

(Sports Illustrated) Zac Gallen Wins Pitching Duel but D-backs Lose Game

The D-backs bullpen took their MLB leading 37th bullpen loss of the season, wasting a career performance by Zac Gallen and a clutch homer by Christian Walker in the process. Mookie Betts lined a single to left off of Joe Mantiply to drive in the winning run in a 3-2 Dodger victory. The inning was set up by the Dodgers loading the bases against Reyes Moronta, who took the loss, and Mantiply was charged with a blown save.

(Arizona Sports) Arizona Diamondbacks throw the numbers out for pitching prospects

His dominance may come as a surprise because of his 6.95 ERA at Triple-A Reno, but D-backs senior vice president and assistant general manager Amiel Sawdaye said there’s more to his skill set than the raw data.

“Reno and the [Pacific Coast League] is a very hyper-offensive climate,” Sawdaye told Arizona Sports’ Wolf & Luke Wednesday. “You have to look at the stuff and how [pitchers] execute pitches.

(AZ Central) Diamondbacks’ Merrill Kelly has 200 innings in his sights

Kelly has always evaluated his performance based not just on how effective he was on the mound but in how deep he pitched into a game. He prides himself on keeping his team in a game into the late innings while lightening the load on the bullpen.

“As a starting pitcher, I take that part pretty seriously,” he said, noting that the more he goes deep into games, the more likely he is to give his team a chance to win.

MLB News

(AZ Central) Former Arizona Diamondback Stephen Vogt retiring after 10 seasons

The 37-year-old journeyman played for Tampa Bay, Oakland, Milwaukee, San Francisco, Arizona and Atlanta, joining the A’s for a second stint this year. He will be honored at Oakland’s final game of the season, at home Oct. 5 against the Angels.

(Yahoo! Sports) Aaron Judge just misses home run No. 61, Yankees clinch playoff spot with walk-off win

Seeking to match Roger Maris in single-season home run history at 61, Judge (0-for-2, three walks) came up with one out and nobody on base in the ninth inning.

With the entire Stadium standing and cheering – and then going silent – Judge drove a towering fly that dropped into Enrique Hernandez’s glove, a few feet from the wall.