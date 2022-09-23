 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Gameday Thread, #152: 9/23 vs. Giants

On this day in 2002, the first public version of Firefox (“Phoenix 0.1”) is released.

By Jim McLennan
/ new
In this photo illustration, the Mozilla Firefox logo is seen... Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

In This Stream

Game #152: 9/23, Diamondbacks vs. Giants

View all 2 stories

More From AZ Snake Pit

Loading comments...