Snake Bytes 9/22: MadBum wins in L.A.

Madison Bumgarner shuts down Dodgers in 6-1 win

His final line of 6 IP, 1 hit, 1 run, 1 walk and five strikeouts was his best game dating back to July 23rd, an eight inning, two run start against the Nationals. In between Bumgarner endured a nine start stretch in which he was 0-6 and had a 7.82 ERA. With questions swirling around him and pitching coach Brent Strom on how to fix his problems, they may have found something tonight.

Madison Bumgarner gets 1st win since July, D-backs beat Dodgers

Bumgarner (7-15) beat the Dodgers for the first time as a Diamondback and the first time since Sept. 23, 2017, when he was with San Francisco.

D-backs youthful core wins second straight game vs. L.A.

A combination of gutsy baserunning, timely hitting and relentless pressure in Arizona’s 6-1 win on Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium prompted rookie Corbin Carroll to describe that style of play as “Diamondbacks baseball.”

Ryne Nelson lands on IL with scapula injury

Manager Torey Lovullo said Nelson, who pitched on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, felt “a little tender” after the outing, the kind of soreness he thought might have been normal between-starts but was “maybe a little more than that.”

“We don’t think it’s going to lead to anything,” Lovullo said. “We just feel like it’s the right time to put him on the IL, shut him down for the season, rest him up and get him back for a healthy 2023.”

Corbin Carroll wins USA Today sports’ minor league player of the year award

“My initial reaction to the honor is that it’s a testament to myself and my support system,” Carroll says, “and just all of the people that helped me get to this point. It’s really more about them than it is me.

“Obviously, there were a lot of great performances this year, a lot of great players, even in our organization. But without all of the great resources I have, no matter how hard I worked, I don’t think I would be in the same position.’’

Why are the Diamondbacks hitters slumping?

It appears the entire team has suddenly gotten away from an all fields approach. There are just too many home run swings and too much chasing out of the zone. They all seem to be in swing mode all the time, trying to pull the ball. Opposing pitchers are all too willing to throw them curveballs and changeups in the dirt or sliders away, and let them get themselves out.

Baseball News:

Royals fire President of baseball operations Dalton Moore

The Royals have fired president of baseball operations Dayton Moore, according to a report from Andy McCullough and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Royals chairman and CEO John Sherman then confirmed the move in a press conference and announced that general manager J.J. Picollo is now in charge of baseball operations, per Lynn Worthy of the Kansas City Star.

SF Giants: 5 potential candidates to replace Scott Harris as general manager

...the Diamondbacks might actually be the current employer of San Francisco’s next general manager.

Dbacks senior vice president and assistant general manager Amiel Sawdaye is considered one of the top prospects to become a general manager at some point soon. Sawdaye started his career with the Boston Red Sox in 2001, where he worked in the scouting department under Theo Epstein, Ben Cherington, and Mike Hazen.

Mariners select Luis Torrens, designate Jake Lamb

In corresponding moves, outfielder Taylor Trammell was optioned to Triple-A while infielder/outfielder Jake Lamb was designated for assignment.

Mets set MLB record with 106 hit batters in 2022

“It’s like a broken record at this point,” Canha said. “We just kind of roll our eyes when it happens now and move on. There’s nothing you can do except capitalize on it, make it hurt, and it’s all you can do. Yeah, sure, we’re frustrated. It’s like not a great thing to happen to your team.”