Snake Bytes: 9/21 - A Promising Split

Diamondbacks News

Arizona 5, Los Angeles 6

Zach Davies had an abbreviated outing to start game one of the double header, not something that fans of the Diamondbacks wanted to see. Sure enough, the excessive reliance on the bullpen came back to bite the team in the rear, as Caleb Smith and Kevin Ginkel managed to give away a four run lead in the eighth. Joe Mantiply was credited with the blown save, but that comes with the caveat that the bases were loaded with no one out when he entered the game to protect a one run lead.

Bullpen Meltdown Costs Dbacks in Eighth

Stop me if you have heard this one before.

Arizona 5, Los Angeles 2

Drey Jameson was tabbed for the second game and proved himself up to the daunting task of facing the Dodgers in Chavez Ravine. The Dodgers helped Arizona’s cause by committing four errors and hitting two Diamondback batters with pitches, but Arizona generated enough offense on their own to still secure the win.

Youth Movement Impresses in Nightcap

Drey Jameson remained in control through his six innings of work. Jake McCarthy and Corbin Carroll both made big contributions to the victory. Veterans Ketel Marte and Carson Kelly also contributed to the win.

Jill Gearin Makes Debut as First Female Announcer for Diamondbacks

Gearin, who serves as director of broadcasting and media relations manager while calling play-by-play for the Visalia Rawhide, made her MLB announcing debut in the third inning of the Diamondbacks’ first game. Things got off to an auspicious start, as her first call was Daulton Varsho going yard. Welcome to the Bigs, Ms. Gearin.

First batter for @jillgearin and it's a call to remember. pic.twitter.com/RwSjqpJADD — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) September 20, 2022

Other Baseball News

Aaron Judge Ties Ruth, Blasts #60

Judge now sits one behind Maris and two away from establishing a new AL record for home runs in a season.

Aaron Judge Holds Triple Crown

Going five for his last nine, Judge has elevated his batting average to .316, leapfrogging Xander Bogaerts (.315) and Luis Arráez (.314) to take the top spot on the batting average leaderboard. If he can maintain this lead for 15 more games, Judge will join some truly storied company.

Don’t Look Now, the Yankees are Heating Up Again

In one inning:



- Aaron Judge 60th home run

- Giancarlo Stanton walk-off grand slam



Unreal.



(via @MLB)pic.twitter.com/fHunFb8LO0 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) September 21, 2022

Dodgers Great, Maury Wills Dead at 89

Wills won the NL MVP in 1962, the year he became the first player in MLB history to steal 100 bases in a season. He played on World Series champion teams for the Dodgers in 1959, 1963, and 1965. During his 14-year career, Wills batted .281 with 2,134 hits and 586 stolen bases in 1,942 games.

J.P. Feyereisen, Record-Setter

With an injury bringing an early end to his season, Feyereisen is poised to set the record for most innings pitched without allowing an earned run. Feyereisen tossed 24.1 innings of shutout ball in relief before landing on the IL with a season-ending injury.

Canada Set to Lift Vax Requirements in Time for Playoffs

Canada likely will drop the vaccine requirement for people who enter the country by the end of September, according to multiple reports Tuesday, a move that impacts unvaccinated professional athletes who travel there for games.

Six Teams Set to Pay Luxury Tax in 2022

While the Dodgers and Mets lead the way in luxury tax commitments for 2022, it is the Yankees who need to be the most worried moving forward as their entire roster gets more expensive next season and Aaron Judge is set to more than double his salary to somewhere around the $38-40 million AAV mark.