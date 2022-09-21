Diamondbacks Farm Report: September 20, 2022

With just the Reno Aces season left, the Diamondbacks have made a series of moves. Infielder Blaze Alexander, right-handed reliever Justin Martinez, and catcher Juan Centeno have been promoted from AA Amarillo to AAA Reno. In addition, first baseman Pavin Smith has been activated from the 60-day injured list. Smith was on the injured list after suffering a wrist fracture on July 3rd.

Alexander and Martinez are both Rule 5 eligible this winter, so promoting them both to Reno buys the organization time to evaluate them.

Alexander hit .306/.388/.539 (136 wRC+) in 363 PA with AA Amarillo with 17 doubles, 3 triples, 17 home runs, and 10/16 in stolen bases. An elevated strikeout rate of 25% is a bit concerning, but Alexander is capable of doing damage.

Martinez made 15 appearances in affiliated ball, pitching to a 2.87 ERA between High-A Hillsboro and AA Amarillo. The 21-year-old right hander is recovering from Tommy John surgery last season. Martinez throws hard, clocked as high as 99 MPH, and could find himself in the D-backs bullpen next year.

Reno Aces 17, Las Vegas Aviators 5

Box Score | Statcast

The Aces took early control in this game, scoring 9 runs by the 4th inning to take a 9-0 lead. Las Vegas slowly attempted to creep back in, scoring 5 runs to cut the lead to 9-5 but Reno answered with 6 runs in the 7th to put this game in the deep freeze. Reno had 23 hits as a team, with all nine starters collecting a hit in this game.

Dominic Canzone was the main power threat in the lineup, with 2 of his 4 hits leaving the park. Canzone drove in 3 and scored 3 times.

Dominic Fletcher was 2-7 with 2 RBI and 2 runs scored.

Blaze Alexander had two hits, a double, two walks, and two runs scored in his AAA debut.