Snake Bytes: 9/27 - Doubleheader

Last Night’s Game

[Jim McLennan] Diamondbacks 2, Dodgers 5: Jolly Dodgered

“This felt like a flashback to an earlier, dark era when Clayton Kershaw used to dominate the D-backs. In 2010-11, he went 6-1 against us with a 1.42 ERA, but it seemed those days were gone, as he entered the twilight of an undoubted Hall of Fame career. Over the three seasons from 2019-21, he was only 2-2 with a positively human 3.83 ERA. But that’s now twice in a week, he has beaten Arizona, allowing one run over 13 innings, with a K:BB ratio of 15:1. Hey, at least we scored off him tonight, and it did briefly get interesting in the 9th, with the tying run at the plate.”

[Jack Sommers | Inside the Diamondbacks] Kelly Falters, Kershaw Dominates in Diamondbacks 5-2 Loss

“The Diamondbacks fell to 3-12 against the Dodgers this year, losing 5-2 tonight in Los Angeles. Merrill Kelly (12-7) took the loss and is now 0-9 in 12 career starts against the NL West division champions. Clayton Kershaw (9-3) got the win, pitching six dominant innings, allowing just one run while striking out 10 without walking a batter.”

[Sarah Wexler | MLB.com] Kelly continues to be bedeviled by Dodgers

“Taking on the Dodgers for the fifth time this year, Merrill Kelly was tagged for five earned runs in six innings in Arizona’s 5-2 loss on Monday night at Dodger Stadium. The D-backs have lost all five of those starts.”

