SnakeBytes 9/2: Back on the horse

Diamondbacks News

(Arizona Sports) Diamondbacks blank Brewers as Merrill Kelly continues dominant run

“He was challenging hitters, getting back into counts with his secondary stuff, just a solid outing,” manager Torey Lovullo said postgame. “He had that changeup working, after the first inning, it was just a swing-and-miss pitch.”

Kelly recorded seven swings and misses on the changeup on Thursday

(Milwaukee Journal Sentinel) Brewers open month of September, road trip with shutout loss to Diamondbacks

Brandon Woodruff allowed five two-out runs over 5⅔ innings while his counterpart Merrill Kelly was dominant, as the Milwaukee Brewers opened a new month and a western road swing with a 5-0 shutout at the hands of the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Thursday night.

(MLBTR) Diamondbacks Select Wilmer Difo, Designate Noe Ramirez

Well, if you ha “journeyman veteran with 1300 AB’s” on your roster expansion bingo card, I would also like the winning powerball numbers please. Instead of continuing the youth movement, the Dbacks FO did... whatever this is. They also reactivated Middleton and Nelson from the IL. Hardly the splashiest of roster expansion moves possible.

MLB News

(CBS Sports) MLB’s top 10 September storylines: Historic home run chases, Mariners and Phillies aim to end droughts, more

1. One of the greatest to ever do it is approaching one of the baseball’s most hallowed milestones. Thanks to recent binge that has seen him go deep eight times in his last 19 games, Cardinals legend and future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols has a chance to become the fourth player in the 700 home run club.

(Sports Illustrated) Shohei Ohtani Becomes First MLB Player to Reach Impressive Milestone

In a matchup of the top two contenders for the AL Most Valuable Player, Shohei Ohtani came up with the biggest hit of the night.

The reigning AL MVP became the first player in major league history to hit 30 home runs and record 10 pitching wins in the same season as the Los Angeles Angels rallied for a 3-2 victory over the New York Yankees on Wednesday.

Not even Tungsten Arm O’Doyle ever did that one

(BR.com) The 15 Biggest Disappointments of the MLB Season so Far

No Bumgarner on this list, which is valid, considering to be a disappointment there first must be expectations. However, Old Friend Patrick Corbin tops the list, reminding us that as bad and expensive as Bumgarner has been, it could have been much, much worse.

(ESPN+) Which teams have the most talent locked up? Ranking all 30 MLB cores

The Diamondbacks are ranked 20th, which is probably fair, since so much of their future potential hasn’t even made the big leagues yet and is still a huge question mark. However, you have to wonder about the methodology that put Marte, Carroll, and Merrill Kelly in the “above average” tier and Gallen in the “solid” tier, right next to Joe Mantiply and Geraldo Perdomo. Honestly, that kind of analysis should get somebody punted off to covering professional drone racing or something.