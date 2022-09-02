Diamondbacks Farm Report: September 1, 2022

The Diamondbacks Minor League affiliates combined for a 1-3 record

News

Infielder Wilmer Difo had his contract selected by the Diamondbacks from AAA Reno

Keynan Middleton and Kyle Nelson were both reinstated from the IL, both had been rehabbing with AAA Reno

Reno OF Dominic Canzone left the game after the bottom of the 4th, I couldn’t tell if he came gimpy when he scored earlier in the game

Top Prospect Performances

Reno RHP Brandon Pfaadt (#5): 6 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 3 BB, 7 K, 96 pitches (66 strikes)

Hillsboro DH Deyvison De Los Santos (#10): 0-for-4, 2 K

AAA: Reno Aces 4, Las Vegas Aviators 5 (F/10)

Box Score | Statcast

Brandon Pfaadt turned in another strong start for Reno, allowing just 1 run on 5 hits, 3 walks, and 7 strikeouts. His start went for not, as Paul Fry and J.B. Bukauskas couldn’t hold a 4-2 lead in the 8th inning. Dominic Fletcher singled home Dominic Canzone in the 3rd, following by a 3-run 6th inning that gave Reno a 4-1 lead. Sean Poppen allowed the Manfred Man to score in the 10th, with Reno unable to answer.

AA: Amarillo Sod Poodles 7, Frisco RoughRiders 4

Box Score

Jamison Hill turned in a decent outing for Amarillo, holding Frisco to just 1 run in 4 innings, allowing 2 hits, walking 2, and striking out 1. Amarillo took a lead on Blaze Alexander’s home run off the batter’s eye in the 2nd as part of a 2 hit, 2 RBI game. Leandro Cedeño and Andy Yerzy joined the home run parade in the 7th. That built enough of a lead to withstand a late rally by Frisco.

High-A: Hillsboro Hops 2, Tri-City Dust Devils 4

Box Score

AJ Vukovich’s first inning home run was the only offensive highlight of the game, setting a Hillsboro club record with his 15th of the year. Hillsboro pitchers allowed a run in each of the first 4 innings, with Avery Short allowing 3 runs (2 earned) in the first 3 innings.

Low-A: Visalia Rawhide 5, Lake Elsinore Storm 8

Box Score

The big inning doomed Visalia, as Lake Elsinore scored 6 runs off Emmanuel Acosta. Acosta failed to retire all six batters he faced, with three of them scoring after leaving the game. That spoiled a good start from Yu-Min Lin, who held the Storm to 1 run in 5 innings on 5 hits, 3 walks, and 5 strikeouts. David Martin had a pair of doubles and a walk in his Visalia debut, driving home 2 runs.