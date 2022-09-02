Diamondbacks Farm Report: September 1, 2022

The Diamondbacks Minor League affiliates combined for a 1-3 record
News
- Infielder Wilmer Difo had his contract selected by the Diamondbacks from AAA Reno
- Keynan Middleton and Kyle Nelson were both reinstated from the IL, both had been rehabbing with AAA Reno
- Reno OF Dominic Canzone left the game after the bottom of the 4th, I couldn’t tell if he came gimpy when he scored earlier in the game
Top Prospect Performances
Reno RHP Brandon Pfaadt (#5): 6 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 3 BB, 7 K, 96 pitches (66 strikes)
Hillsboro DH Deyvison De Los Santos (#10): 0-for-4, 2 K
AAA: Reno Aces 4, Las Vegas Aviators 5 (F/10)
Brandon Pfaadt turned in another strong start for Reno, allowing just 1 run on 5 hits, 3 walks, and 7 strikeouts. His start went for not, as Paul Fry and J.B. Bukauskas couldn’t hold a 4-2 lead in the 8th inning. Dominic Fletcher singled home Dominic Canzone in the 3rd, following by a 3-run 6th inning that gave Reno a 4-1 lead. Sean Poppen allowed the Manfred Man to score in the 10th, with Reno unable to answer.
AA: Amarillo Sod Poodles 7, Frisco RoughRiders 4
Jamison Hill turned in a decent outing for Amarillo, holding Frisco to just 1 run in 4 innings, allowing 2 hits, walking 2, and striking out 1. Amarillo took a lead on Blaze Alexander’s home run off the batter’s eye in the 2nd as part of a 2 hit, 2 RBI game. Leandro Cedeño and Andy Yerzy joined the home run parade in the 7th. That built enough of a lead to withstand a late rally by Frisco.
High-A: Hillsboro Hops 2, Tri-City Dust Devils 4
AJ Vukovich’s first inning home run was the only offensive highlight of the game, setting a Hillsboro club record with his 15th of the year. Hillsboro pitchers allowed a run in each of the first 4 innings, with Avery Short allowing 3 runs (2 earned) in the first 3 innings.
Low-A: Visalia Rawhide 5, Lake Elsinore Storm 8
The big inning doomed Visalia, as Lake Elsinore scored 6 runs off Emmanuel Acosta. Acosta failed to retire all six batters he faced, with three of them scoring after leaving the game. That spoiled a good start from Yu-Min Lin, who held the Storm to 1 run in 5 innings on 5 hits, 3 walks, and 5 strikeouts. David Martin had a pair of doubles and a walk in his Visalia debut, driving home 2 runs.
