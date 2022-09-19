Snake Bytes: 09/19 - Nellie is OK

A bit later than I usually post the Bytes. For this IT project I am managing I am deciphering some new IT testing plan template my company uses and...I don’t know who made it but it doesn’t make any sense at all. Hence I forgot about the Bytes!

Diamondbacks News

“It’s just a bruise, we dodged a bullet,” Lovullo said. “… It was a situation where I didn’t want to risk, if anything was wrong, letting him throw another warmup pitch.”

When asked about how the offense has looked this week, D-backs manager Torey Lovullo said the team will have to beat good pitching. He believes the team is capable of doing so, but the team will need to be more consistent at “squaring up mistakes, the one to two pitches per at-bat you’ll get when a starting pitcher is feeling it and be stubborn to that pitch”.

“I thought Nellie was OK today,” D-backs manager Torey Lovullo said. “He wasn’t very fastball efficient. I think that was the difference between today’s outing and the previous two. I think his fastball was being sprayed around a little bit. He made some middle-middle mistakes, and they made an adjustment to him.

“The other intriguing inclusion for the Diamondbacks is Hummel. [...] Although Hummel says he feels comfortable at catcher, the club wanted him to use the fall league to get extra reps. Hummel also lives in Arizona in the off-season, making it a natural move.”

“They approached me with the idea about a month ago. Obviously I was a little surprised at first because I didn’t know when you could or couldn’t go back and play. But I’m excited about it. It means they care about me catching. I love being behind the plate, and the fact that I can go get more reps and be ready to go for next year. Obviously I’ve gotten some good work here already. But I’ll be in a better position to help the team more going forward too.”

“I get the point. They’re trying to speed the game up, they’re trying to get fans fully engaged, put the ball in play, more contact, things like that. But I think there’s better ways of getting fans engaged than changing the game that’s been played a certain way for years.” - Cooper Hummel quoted by Jack Sommers on SI.com on new rules and pace of play

Middleton heads to the IL for the third time this season. The 29-year-old’s previous stints were for right elbow inflammation and a right ankle sprain, respectively. When available, Middleton has put together a 5.29 ERA (5.87 FIP) in 17 innings pitched. He had a 1.64 ERA entering September but has had a tough stretch, allowing eight earned runs in six innings this month.

Infielder Wilmer Difo went unclaimed on waivers after being designated for assignment and has rejected the Diamondbacks’ outright assignment to Triple-A Reno in favor of free agency. Difo went hitless in 6 ABs for the D-Backs and had a yuck .269/.312/.398 batting line in Reno.

Around The MLB

Amazing may not be adjective enough to describe what Judge is doing. On Sunday, he raised his September line to near-unthinkable numbers: a .491 batting average, a .586 on-base percentage and a 1.018 slugging percentage. His season line is now .316/.419/.701 — the highest slugging percentage since Barry Bonds in 2004 and potentially the first .700-plus slug season in the AL since Mark McGwire in 1996.

“That’s a remarkable streak,” Baker said. “There have been some great pitchers that he surpassed by breaking this record and I’m just glad that he accomplished it and we won the ballgame.”

President Joe Biden will host the 2021 World Series champion Atlanta Braves at the White House. Biden is getting in the Sept. 26 visit with just about a week before the 2022 regular season wraps up and playoffs begin.

Alex Wood hasn’t pitched since Aug. 31 because of a left shoulder impingement, and manager Gabe Kapler announced Sunday that the injury will end Wood’s second season with the Giants. He had not yet been cleared to throw and, with less than three weeks left in the season, the Giants have run out of time to get him ready.

He first said it would be his last season but then told reporters he would make a final decision after this season. Price is in his last season of a $217,000,000 / 7 year contract he signed with the Red Sox.

Across The Pacific

Munetaka Murakami has gained a “god-like” nickname during his record-setting season with the Tokyo Yakult Swallows. The third baseman who is only 22 years old has 15 games left to break the season home-run record of 60 set by his former Yakult teammate, Wladimir Balentien, in 2013. The 55th homerun also put Murakami side by side with Japanese-born legend Sadaharu Oh, who hit 55 homers with the Giants in 1964.

The Dodgers were represented by Dodgers’ legend Adrián González, softball slugger Ashton Lansdell, Korean short track speed skating Olympian Kwan Yoon-gy and KBO legend Jeong Keun-woo.

Described as a mix of a home run derby and a full festival of fun and food, the MLB Home Run Derby X is a new event launched by Major League Baseball this year as an attempt to take baseball outside of the baseball stadium and create a baseball-themed spectacle with a party atmosphere.

Across The Atlantic

Thirty-one European Championships and Cups have been played so far in the 2022 baseball and softball season. Headliner so far was the European World Series’ equivalent Baseball European Champions Cup in Bonn, Germany, where Parma (ITA) defeated L&D Amsterdam (NED) in the final, 7-6, and claimed the title of European Champion.

Jim will be pleased to see the Brits battle for a place in the WBC against favourites Spain. If Spain beats Great Britain they will have another shot against the winner of Germany vs. Czech Republic.

Britain sports 11 players on the roster who are currently in the affiliated Minors. They’re led by the Mariners No. 1 prospect Harry Ford (No. 68 overall) who was selected 12th overall in the 2021 Draft, as well as Marlins No. 16 prospect Ian Lewis and Pirates No. 29 prospect Tahnaj Thomas.

Spain, a team represented by mostly Latin American players, has Noelvi Marte on their roster, the No. 18 prospect in all of baseball.

Bruce Bochy and his France suffered an early knock-out by Great Britain and the Czechs.