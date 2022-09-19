Diamondbacks Farm Report 9/17-9/18: Aces Lose, Still Clinch PCL West

Saturday September 17th, 2022

AAA Reno Aces 8, Sacramento River Cats 4

Box Score

Edwin Uceta went 3.0 innings and allowed four runs on four hits and a walk, while striking out four. Uceta uncorked a wild pitch in the top of the first that allowed two runs to score. Uceta allowed a solo homer in the third, with the other run scoring thanks to an RBI double. Aces pitching shut down the River Cats after Uceta left the game, with just three hits , with Tyler Holton pitching 3.0 scoreless innings with just a hit allowed, with no walks and four strikeouts. JB Bukauskas allowed a hit and stuck out a pair in his scoreless inning of work. Luis Frias pitched a clean, scoreless eighth inning, and Mitchell Stumpo allowed a hit in a scoreless ninth.

Down 4-0 in the bottom of the fourth, Leandro Cedeno began Reno’s comeback, hitting a two-run homer to make the score 4-2. In the bottom of the fifth, a bases loaded wild-pitch would score Jose Herrera from third, and advance Drew Stankiewicz and Dominic Canzone to second and third. Jake Hager would take advantage of the RISP and hit a two-run single, putting Reno up 5-4. In the bottom of the seventh, Dominic Canzone led off with a walk, stole second, and then scored on a Camden Duzenack double. The Aces scored two more runs in the eighth off former Dback Shelby Miller, taking advantage of another bases loaded wild pitch that’d score Dominic Fletcher from third, advance Leandro Cedeno to third, and Seth Beer to second. They’d score the second run when Jose Herrera hit into a double play, giving us our final score of 8-4

AA Amarillo Sod Poodles 3 San Antonio Missions 6

Box Score

Ross Carver pitched 6.0 innings and allowed five runs (four earned) on four hits, two hit batters, and two walks, while striking out five. The four earned runs allowed scored via the grand slam Carver allowed in the bottom of the second inning. Austin Pope allowed an unearned run in his two innings of work, giving up two hits, a HBP, and a walk, while striking out two. Justin Lewis walked one in his two scoreless innings.

No extra base hits in the game, with Eduardo Diaz driving in a run with an RBI single in the top of the third, Caleb Roberts doing the same in the top of the fifth, and AJ Vukovich grounding into a force out that scored Jordan Lawlar from third in the top of the eighth.

Sunday September 18th, 2022

AAA Reno Aces 4, Sacramento River Cats 7

Box Score

Brandon Pfaadt went six innings and allowed just two runs on nine hits (including a solo HR in the 3rd) and one walk, with six strikeouts. Paul Fry pitched the seventh and allowed a solo HR to put the Aces down 3-1. Stefan Crichton would get just one out and fail to get put of the eighth inning, allowing four runs (three earned) on four hits, a balk, and a walk. Blake Workman inherited two baserunners with just one out, but got the last two outs of the eighth inning without either runner scoring. Sean Poppen struck out two in a scoreless inning of work in the ninth.

Thanks to a 19-9 loss by the Las Vegas Aviators, Reno still managed to clinch the PCL West division title. The Aces will play the winner of the PCL East division Sept 30th.

AA Amarillo Sod Poodles 5 San Antonio Missions 2

Box Score

Jameson Hill pitched 5.0 scoreless innings, allowing three hits, a HBP, and a walk, while striking out five. Justin Martinez pitched 2.1 scoreless innings with three hits and a HBP allowed, with no walks and four strikeouts. Brent Teller got the final two outs of the eighth inning, preserving the shutout. Teller would walk the first batter he faced in the bottom of the ninth, then got a strikeout for the first out. Teller would then give up a triple, single, and finally a double, scoring a pair of runs, before getting the last two outs to end the game.

Eduardo Diaz drove in the first run of the game with the an RBI double in the top of the second, and then scored on a Tristin English RBI single to make the score 2-0. Diaz would knock in another run in the topnof the third with an RBI single of his own. Tim Tawa hit a solo HR in the top of the 7th, extending Amarillo’s lead to 4-0. AJ Vukovich knocked in the final run with HIW own RBI single in the top of the 8th.