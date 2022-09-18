Diamondbacks Farm Report: September 13-16, 2022

For the week, the Diamondbacks Minor League affiliates combined to go 5-1

AAA: Reno Aces (1-1); 76-61

Reno Aces 1, Sacramento River Cats 2 (F/10)

Tommy Henry’s first start in Reno was pretty successful, as the lefty held the River Cats to one run in 5 innings. Henry allowed 2 hits, walked 1, and struck out 3 in a no-decision. Both offenses were kept in check in this game, with Reno’s only run coming on a Camden Duzenack sacrifice fly in the 5th. The game went into extra innings, in which Sacramento scored in the top of the 10th and Reno did not.

Reno Aces 9, Sacramento River Cats 2

Deyni Olivero held Sacramento to 2 runs in 5 2⁄ 3 innings, with both runs coming on a 2-run homer. He was staked to a huge lead, as Reno scored all 9 of their runs by the 5th inning. Leandro Cedeño drove in 4 runs and managed to steal a base. Dominic Fletcher reached three times, on a triple and two walks.

AA: Amarillo Sod Poodles (4-0); 67-68

Amarillo Sod Poodles 4, San Antonio Missions 3

Jamison Hill got roughed up for 3 runs on 7 hits in 5 innings. The Sod Poodles were able to bounce back with 3 runs in the 8th to take a 4-3 lead after Juan Centeno’s 5th inning home run. After loading the bases, Tim Tawa legged out a potential double play to keep the game alive. Centeno rewarded him for his efforts with a go-ahead 2-run double. Kyle Backhus pitched around a 1-out double to record the save.

Amarillo Sod Poodles 9, San Antonio Missions 5

Bryce Jarvis’ last start of the year went better than most, allowing just 3 runs in 5 innings on 2 home runs. Amarillo hitters gifted him a lead, scoring 4 runs in the top of the 5th. Jordan Lawlar and Deyvison De Los Santos provided big hits. Justin Martinez vultured a win, allowing 2 runs in the 7th followed by a scoreless 8th. The Sod Poodles plated 5 in the 9th, with De Los Santos’ first AA homer giving Amarillo an 8-5 lead. Blaze Alexander tacked on another homer to make it 9-5.

Amarillo Sod Poodles 6, San Antonio Missions 2

Slade Cecconi was excellent in this start, holding San Antonio to just 2 runs in 6 innings with 9 strikeouts. His best moment came in the 6th, facing the bases loaded and no outs after already giving up 2 runs. Two strikeouts and a popout ended the threat. That would be huge, as A.J. Vukovich tied the game with a home run in the 8th then untied it with an RBI single in the 9th. Tim Tawa and Caleb Roberts also added RBI hits in the inning.

Amarillo Sod Poodles 7, San Antonio Missions 0

Blake Walston was handed a 2-run lead and he ran with it. Walston went 6 scoreless innings to close out his year on a strong note. His last 10 starts: 56 IP, 42 H, 19 R (18 ER), 17 BB, 60 K. That works to a 2.89 ERA and a 3.53 K/BB ratio down the stretch. All nine hitters reached safely via hit or walk in this game. Deyvison De Los Santos had 2 hits and 2 RBI in the win.