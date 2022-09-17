Diamondbacks Game Preview #145: 9/17 vs. Padres

Today's Lineups PADRES DIAMONDBACKS Jurickson Profar - LF Josh Rojas - 2B Juan Soto - RF Daulton Varsho - RF Manny Machado - 3B Jake McCarthy - LF Brandon Drury - 1B Christian Walker - 1B Jake Cronenworth - 2B Corbin Carroll - DH Josh Bell - DH Carson Kelly - C Ha-Seong Kim - SS Sergio Alcantara - 3B Luis Campusano - C Alek Thomas - CF Jose Azocar - CF Geraldo Perdomo - SS Joe Musgrove - RHP Zac Gallen - RHP

Current Zac Gallen scoreless inning streak: 2

Yeah, it’s not quite as gaudy as the 41.1 innings he took into his last start at Colorado. but a journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step. It’s still pretty impressive that he has put up a zero in 46 of the last 47 innings he has thrown. There’s also a case to be made that he has put up the best 10-game streak in franchise history, having gone 8-0 with a sub-one ERA (0.97) in that time. If you push it back one game, his ten games before the Colorado outing had an even lower ERA (0.82), though his record was 7-0. Either way, he’s the only starter with a sub-one ERA over ten consecutive starts for Arizona. The previous low was 1.09 by Randy Johnson, covering his last two games in 1999, then eight in 2000.

Of course, there’s something to be said for the Big Unit’s streak too. Those ten games covered 82.1 inning, so on an average day he was working into the ninth inning! Five of them were complete games. In other words, during a ten-game period, Randy Johnson worked more “true” complete games i.e. excluding shortened ones, than the D-backs have thrown since the end of April 2017, a spell of more than nine hundred contests. Oh, yeah: and Randy had a totally different 10-game spell, in April and May 2000, where he also had five complete games, and a 1.25 ERA. He struck out 111 batters over 79.1 innings. That’s more than MadBum has fanned over all 29 of his starts this year (107).

One area where Gallen does beat Johnson is in WHIP, where Zac’s 0.662 is better than Randy’s best of 0.777. The previous lowest for Arizona actually belonged to Dan Haren, who was at -.720 over ten starts in the 2009 campaign. Gallen’s is also the best in the majors this season, but is still a long way above Jacob DeGrom’s run last season. Over ten games in April-June, he allowed only nineteen hits - so averaged fewer than two per outing - and eight walks in 58 innings, for a WHIP of 0.466. That’s the best figure in recorded baseball history. But have one last contender: Bob Gibson in 1968. Ten starts. Ten complete games. 10-0 record. Eight shutouTwo earned runs in 90 IP. 0.20 ERA. Hard to beat that.