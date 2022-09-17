Snake Bytes: 9/17 - Drury Tees Off on Mason Saunders

San Diego 12, Arizona 3

Madison Bumgarner allowed seven balls in play with an exit velocity over 100 mph. Brandon Drury took him deep - twice. On the flip side, Christian Walker also went deep twice, but his three RBI were simply not up to the challenge of countering the ineffectiveness of Bumgarner, Middleton, and Kennedy.

Walker Homers Twice in Brutal Loss

Arizona’s hurlers couldn’t fool anyone. Arizona’s defense was suspect, allowing extra runs to score that shouldn’t have. Arizona’s offense, save Walker, took the night off. The Padres had a party.

Bumgarner Surrenders Three Homers in Loss

Bumgarner has now surrendered 11 earned runs in 16 innings in September. At least he doesn’t have enough starts left to worry about reaching 20 losses on the season, though eh will almost certainly set the franchise record - unless the organization finally cuts bait.

Stone Garrett Making Most of Opportunity

Selected in 2014 draft by the Marlins, Garrett’s journey to the Majors has been a long one. Now, he is doing his best to put himself into the conversation for the team’s near future as a potential right-handed bat with thump off the bench. He still has an awful long way to go, but his early results are certainly not hurting things.

The Diamondbacks still have more pitching prospects on the way

Meanwhile in Amarillo, Blake Walston shoved in his final outing of the season:



6 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K. pic.twitter.com/bbnaMc7oSS — PHNX Diamondbacks (@PHNX_Dbacks) September 17, 2022

Other Baseball News

Alvarez, Verlander Clinch for Astros

Yordan Alvarez went deep three times, driving in three. The output was more than enough to support Justin Verlander, making his return from the IL. Verlander pitched 5.1 hitless frames, striking out nine and walking only one, putting himself firmly back into the discussion for the AL Cy Young Award. The win secured Houston’s position in the playoffs, as they joined the Dodgers as the only other team to have clinched so far.

How Likely is a Triple Crown this Season

Both leagues have a player chasing history. The chances look much better for Aaron Judge in the AL than for Goldy in the NL. Both are still long shots. Despite that, the chase will be fun to watch.

Trayce Thompson Making Splash as Dodgers’ Newest Reclamation Project

This is not the same version of Trayce Thompson the Diamondbacks had control of for a short while. If they had had this version, the franchise might look different today.

Albert Pujols was at it again last night - #698