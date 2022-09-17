PYW’s 2022: Week 23

Welcome back to PYW’s! Hope you all had a fantastic week doing something other than watching the Diamondbacks get destroyed pretty much every day since the last episode! I know I have! The Diamondbacks must have liked some of your suggestions for what they should do in the offseason, cause they sure seem to be trying to get there faster now...

Lots of red entries this week, which I always love to see. Even our third place contestant this week brings a red comment to the podium with them, and that third place winner is SpencerSpice with 4 recs!

Is that what I’m doing wrong with growing my beard out? I’ve got to try some of those meat balls...

In third place, we find NikT77 and gzimmerm with 5 recs each!

Sometimes the answers just write themselves folks!

And rounding out our podium this week is kilnborn with 6 recs!

Sadly, I think the day of two sport athletes has come and gone, but this sure would be cool to see...

With that second place finish, NikT77 moves into first place with a five rec lead, which I believe is the biggest lead so far in the second half! gzimmerm slides to third place, just six points behind Nik and a single point behind Jack for second place. With just two more prompts left this season, it’s going to be a tight race to see who joins Jack in the Finale this season!

Standings Players Recs Players Recs NikT77 27 Jack Sommers 22 gzimmerm 21 Diamondhacks 17 MrRbi17 15 Xerostomia 10 Kilnborn 9 SpencerSpice 8 GuruB 5 FatElvis04 3 Rockkstarr12 3 M_lopez 2 Preston Salisbury 2 TucsonTim 1

For better or for worse, and whether we like it or not, MLB is making a lot of changes to the game we all know and love. We’ve already addressed rule changes this season, so let’s take a different route. Another focus of change has been the playoff format, with the playoffs being fairly significantly expanded and a whole new series being added to the postseason. But this new format still requires the teams to play the games, which too many people find boring and cumbersome. Your challenge this week is to come up with a new and exciting way to determine which of the playoff teams is named the World Champion. Go!