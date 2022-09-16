SnakeBytes 9/16: Can’t forget about Drey

Lots of different Diamondbacks related news stories today. It’s great, because it makes SnakeBytes so much easier from a compilation perspective, but it’s also frustrating. As they’ve incorporated more and more youth into the team, there has been a palpable increase in both excitement in the fan base, as well as in attention they are receiving in the media. I’m left to wonder once again what could have happened if Mike Hazen and Company had pursed a youth movement from the very beginning of the season, and where the team might be now if that had happened. Will never know, of course, but it’s an interesting, if potentially disheartening, thought experiment.

Diamondbacks News

(SI.com) Drey Jameson Throws Seven Scoreless Innings in MLB Debut

In his Major League debut, Drey Jameson showed why he’s one of the top pitching prospects in the Diamondbacks system. The rookie right-hander threw seven shutout innings in a 4-0 D-backs win. Jameson held the Padres to just two hits and one walk while striking out five for his first career win. Jameson was very efficient, needing only 90 pitches to get the job done.

(Times of San Diego) Skipper Looks for Fight in Padres As Arizona Rookie Bests Them in 3-Hit Shutout

Manaea has struggled lately, but manager Bob Melvin defended him, pointing out that his recent time off helped with the lefty’s velocity. As for the offense, Melvin said, “it didn’t even (feel) like we put up a fight. You can’t play that way, especially at this time of the year.”

(MLB.com) D-backs, Padres pay tribute to Clemente

Prior to the series opener at Chase Field, there was a video tribute remembering Clemente, one of baseball’s all-time greats, for his achievements on the field and his contributions to the community. Then, Arizona infielder Josh Rojas, the team’s 2022 nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award, was recognized during an on-field ceremony alongside D-backs president/CEO Derrick Hall.

(AZCentral.com) Somers: Rules changes are coming to baseball, and Diamondbacks can’t wait to try them out

In his mind, Lovullo sees a “cartoon” of a runner already in sprinting form, ready to move up a base. “I’m imagining that after you’ve thrown over there a couple times, to first base, that runner is about halfway to second base already. We’ll figure it out and we’re going to be good at it.”

(12 News) Cam Payne, Jake McCarthy and the bromance you didn’t know you needed

Since the All-Star break, the Arizona Diamondbacks have been one of the MLB’s hottest teams. With stellar pitching performances from players like Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly and the ascension of young talent like Alek Thomas and Stone Garrett, the D-backs have transformed into an exciting and fun team to watch.

Just ask Phoenix Suns guard Cam Payne.

MLB News

(Yahoo! Sports) Rays make history with MLB’s first all-Latino lineup on Roberto Clemente Day

Many MLB players observe Roberto Clemente Day by wearing his 21 jersey number. The Tampa Bay Rays found a way to go the extra mile in honoring the Pittsburgh Pirates legend.

For the first time in MLB history, the Rays fielded a lineup comprised entirely of Latin American players on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the team announced. Every player involved wore No. 21.

(MLBTR) Mets Conducting Interviews For Team President; Sandy Alderson To Eventually Transition To Advisory Role

Alderson originally signed a two-year contract, which Martino reports is set to expire at the end of December. According to Martino, Alderson and Cohen mutually agreed it was time to bring in a new team president. None of the specific candidates are yet known, although Martino adds the people currently under consideration primarily come from business backgrounds as opposed to baseball operations careers. No hiring appears imminent, and Alderson is expected to remain team president until a new hire is found, even if that process stretches past the official expiration of his contract.

(Bleacher Report) Every MLB Team’s Most Important Upcoming Free-Agent Decision

Especially for teams like the Diamondbacks, it's about that time to start turning their attention to the offseason, and this article starts just that.