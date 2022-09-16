Diamondbacks 4, Padres 0- Drey Day

“I didn’t want to comment about what the numbers were; I just wanted to set that aside,” Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. “The guys that come here, we throw the numbers out. We’re focusing on the data.”

If you had just looked at the ERA totals for Drey Jameson this year in Reno, you’d question why he was even called up this year. Out of Triple-A starters with 10 or more starts, his 6.95 ERA ranks 5th of 6 behind only Tyler Gilbert. The above quote shows you why they went ahead and called him up now, as he ranks 2nd among those 6 in both K/9 and BB/9. Much has been said about what he brings to the table, and it’s up to Jameson to prove why numbers don’t matter.

Just a week ago this same Padres team took two of three from the D-backs here thanks to some all too familiar bullpen shenanigans. But for a team looking to clinch a playoff berth, they’ll need to be better than their 4-6 record over their last 10. They chose the perfect man to do so in Sean Manaea. Over his career against the D-backs, Manaea has pitched to a 3.38 ERA across 7 starts, including a 2.88 ERA this season. He’s always been a pretty decent pitcher for Oakland, but as a lefty, you knew the team’s right-handed batters needed to be on top of things to help out the young rookie pitcher.

Turns out Drey Jameson didn’t need much help. He came out red-hot, touching 98 to strike out Juan Soto in the 1st sandwiched between a Profar ground out and Machado line out.

The pitchers traded shutout innings in each of the first 3 innings with Jameson skirting around trouble in the 2nd behind a walk and single. No matter, a double dose of strikeouts to Ha-Seong Kim and Trent Grisham ended the threat.

The D-backs finally broke through the 4th as lead-off batter Ketel Marte ripped a shot into left-center for his 11th homer of the year to make it 1-0.

Emmanuel Rivera followed with a wall scraper of his own down the line for his 6th as a D-backs to make it 2-0.

Brandon Drury started the 5th with a double of his own to get things going, but Kim flew out to center, a ground from Grisham moved the runner with 2 outs, but another weak ground ball by Austin Nola stranded the threat and started a streak of 9 straight batters retired to end Jameson’s night after 7 innings.

All told, you’ve got to love what you saw from Jameson tonight. He got away with some non-competitive off-speed pitches and more than a handful of fastballs in the zone that Chase Field held in, but after getting shelled on the moon in Reno, you must commend him for pitching to contact and letting the defense get outs. His night ended after 90 pitches, culminating in 7 innings where he allowed just 2 hits, 1 walk, and 5 strikeouts. Just absurd numbers these rookies are coming in with. Bumgarner is put on notice, these young guys are coming for his spot.

The offense added more runs in the 7th and 8th. Carson Kelly homered to left and with the bullpen in play, the offense responded in kind scoring a run after a Christian Walker single scored Stone Garrett after he was HBP earlier in the inning to give us our final score of 4-0.

Speaking of bullpens, a combined 2 scoreless innings from Ginkel, Mantiply and Moronta closed this one out in a hurry for a 2:38 length of game. Onto the GameGraph and boxscore!

2nd game of this series starts tomorrow at 6:40 pm.