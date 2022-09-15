Game #142: Dodgers 3 at Diamondbacks 5 (10)

Record: 67-75, 10.5 Games out of Wild Card, 1.5 Games behind San Francisco

I am all set. I have made “indoor” s’mores, highlander grog (with added nutmeg), and I have tea ready for the second half of the game. I am very excited. This is the ideal evening. I even napped so I could be fully awake to enjoy it all!

Can you tell I’m more excited about the situation in my home than I am for what’s about to transpire on my TV? I’m sure you’re shocked. But alas ‘tis true. Earlier in the week, I was factoring Drey Jameson’s rotation schedule to see if he might just line up for another Wednesday debut. It got me excited, because it not only worked perfectly, but the spot vacated by Tommy Henry was perfect for another rookie whetting his feet, no? Obviously, Hazen and Co feel the weird luck Diamondbacks’ rookies experience against San Diego is more important than this reviewer’s desires.

The actual game we’re about to explore is much less exciting. Sure, the lineup below shows that the Outfield is **chef’s kiss** with McCarthy as DH. And Davies has been a surprisingly bright spot most of the year. But it’s the Dodgers. In the farthest Eastern LA Suburb as I’ve come to call “home” games against them. Honestly? I’m just hoping to score a run, maybe two if I’m feeling greedy.

Today's Lineups DODGERS DIAMONDBACKS Chris Taylor - 2B Josh Rojas - 3B Max Muncy - 3B Daulton Varsho - RF Will Smith - DH Jake McCarthy - DH Trayce Thompson - RF Christian Walker - 1B Joey Gallo - LF Ketel Marte - 2B Miguel Vargas - 1B Corbin Carroll - LF Cody Bellinger - CF Alek Thomas - CF Austin Barnes - C Cooper Hummel - C Hanser Alberto - SS Geraldo Perdomo - SS Michael Grove - RHP Zach Davies - RHP

First Inning

Top

Despite two great pitches to start the game, Chris Taylor laced the third down the first base line for a single. Davies did strike Muncy out swinging following the lead off hit. Smith then hit a ball all the way to the warning track in left, but Carroll tracked it down and grabbed it (it’s nice to have actual outfielders). Thompson then flew out to center, ending the inning.

Bottom

Rojas led off with a pop out to center. DAULTON VARSHO HOMERED (25) TO RIGHT FIELD! McCarthy followed the home run with a long fly of his own, but it didn’t quite have enough, so Gallo tracked it down at the wall. Walker struck out swinging.

Varsho's back at it again. pic.twitter.com/74A8gBuXih — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) September 15, 2022

1-0 DIAMONDBACKS

Second Inning

Top

Gallo flew out to center. Vargas also flew out to center. Bellinger quickly grounded to first.

Bottom

Marte jumped on a pitch and grounded out to second. CORBIN CARROL SOLO HOME RUN (3 - first at Chase Field)! Thomas then pulled a McCarthy and flew out to Gallo in deep left. And Hummel struck out swinging.

Gone in a hurry! pic.twitter.com/A6GN5Mxl5n — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) September 15, 2022

2-0 DIAMONDBACKS

Third Inning

Top

Barnes popped out to right/center; Thomas and Varsho nearly collided but avoided any issue with smiles. Alberto then grounded out to second. Taylor then grounded to short, but Perdomo overthrew the ball and Taylor took second. Muncy LINED a ball to deep right, but Varsho used every centimeter of his body to snatch away an RBI double!

Bottom

Perdomo could not make up for his error, grounding out to Taylor. Rojas walked. Varsho flew out to center. McCarthy then struck out swinging, but Barnes couldn’t handle the ball, so he made it to first. Walker could not capitalize though, flying out to right immediately.

2-0 DIAMONDBACKS

Fourth Inning

Top

Smith launched a MASSIVE home run to dead center. Thompson did the same to left. Davies then walked Gallo. Vargas grounded to third, but only Gallo was slow enough to get out. Bellinger flew out to center. Barnes laced a ball into the corner in left, but Speedy Carroll tracked it down in a VERY impressive play. Damage done, but Davies got to rest after.

Bottom

Marte grounded out to first. Carroll grounded out to second. Thomas then struck out swinging. A thoroughly uncompetitive showing after the Dodgers scored twice.

2-2 TIE

Fifth Inning

Top

Alberto struck out swinging. Taylor singled to right; he’s been on base every time today. Muncy grounded up the middle and Perdomo dove to stop it and threw to Rojas to get Taylor out. Davies then got Smith to strike out swinging and end the inning.

Bottom

Hummel popped out to center. Perdomo lined out to left field (might have fallen in, but it hung up a little too long). Rojas grounded out to first.

2-2 TIE

Sixth Inning

Top

Thompson struck out swinging. Caleb Smith then replaced Davies. Gallo fouled out to Varsho. Smith then struck Vargas out swinging.

Bottom

Chris Martin pitching now for LA. Varsho greeted him immediately with a bunt to first; no one covered the bag. McCarthy popped out to third. Walker struck out swinging on 3 pitches... Marte doesn’t wait to ground out to end the inning. Sigh.

2-2 TIE

Seventh Inning

Top

Bellinger grounded out to first. Then Smith walked Barnes. Alberto flew out to left, Carroll made another excellent catch. Taylor struck out swinging (FINALLY).

Bottom

Tommy Kahnle in to pitch. Carroll grounded out to first. Thomas struck out swinging. Hummel followed suit.

2-2 TIE

Eighth Inning

Top

Muncy flew out to left. Will Smith popped out to second. Caleb Smith struck Thompson out looking.

Bottom

Alex Vesia in for the Dodgers. Garrett hit for Perdomo and popped out to short. Rojas struck out swinging. Varsho also struck out swinging.

2-2 TIE

Ninth Inning

Top

Mantiply replaced Smith. Alcantara came in at short. Gallo struck out swinging. Vargas popped out to first. Mantiply walked Bellinger. Ginkel replaced him on the mound. Barnes fouled out to right.

Bottom

Phillips in to pitch. McCarthy blooped a single to left. He then stole second. Two pitches into the inning and McCarthy single-handedly created a spooky runner for the D’Backs an inning early. Walker grounded out to third, no advance. Marte grounded out to second, advancing McCarthy to third this time. Jake attempted to steal home on the toss back to the pitcher. He was called out, the team challenged the catcher blocking the plate. The review decided that Barnes was allowed to block McCarthy. We will have free baseball.

2-2 TIE

FREE BASEBALL

Tenth Inning

Top

Moronta pitching. Barnes is the Spooky Runner. Alberto bunted toward third, Moronta fielded cleanly but Marte wasn’t covering first effectively. He saved a run by catching the throw, but it probably should have been an out. Barnes scored on a wild pitch Hummel couldn’t grab; Alberto to second. Taylor grounded out to third. Muncy flew out to left. Will Smith then walked. Thompson struck himself out swinging on a bad slider to end the inning. But damage done.

Bottom

Kimbrel pitching, Marte as Spooky Runner Arizona edition. This time Carroll walked. Thomas struck out swinging. Hummel broke his bat on a grounder to second. Both runners advanced, but Hummel was out. SERGIO ALCANTARA WALKS IT OFF WITH A THREE-RUN HOME RUN (5)!

5-3 DIAMONDBACKS WIN

Conclusion

Well. This was A GAME. Davies wasn’t exactly great, but he mitigated the damage and still pitched into the 6th despite his 90 pitch limit. Caleb Smith was an amazing stopper tonight with 2.2 IP of scoreless ball. WE GOT FREE BASEBALL! And then we WON WITH A WALK OFF THAT GAVE TACOS! Props to Varsho and Carroll for their home runs, but Sergio Alcantara is the real hero tonight.

Poor SafeTwire389 tonight. His cynicism was misplaced. Consolation prize of getting Comment of the Day out of it? IDK. We won a game against LA in spectacular fashion.

Finally, the kind of Fangraphs Game Graph you LIKE to see!

Francis Scott Key: Sergio Alcantara (75.6% WPA) Abraham Lincoln: Caleb Smith (23.9% WPA), Corbin Carroll (11.2% WPA), Daulton Varsho (10.5% WPA) The Other 3 Verses of Star Spangled Banner: Alek Thomas (-23.9% WPA)

The pesky Padres play in Phoenix four times this weekend. Game 1 is Thursday night at 6:40pm Arizona Time. Sean Manaea (7-8, 5.23 ERA) will throw for the Brownies and while it’s officially still TBD for the scalier team, it’s likely to be Drey Jameson making his MLB Debut. He’s the 34th overall selection (compensation for Pollock I believe, maybe Corbin - whomever signed second) from the 2019 draft. Click on his name to find Michael’s report on his most recent Reno start (spoiler alert, it wasn’t good - but he does show some potential).