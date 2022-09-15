Snake Bytes 9/15: It’s a Walk off

Diamondbacks News:

Sergio Alcantara walks off Dodgers with 10th inning homer

Prior to his second stint with Arizona the utility infielder had not been hitting well in his limited opportunities. In 95 plate appearances he had just a .159 B.A. and .183 OBP. But with a little more consistent playing time since his return, something clicked. Coming into tonight’s game he was batting .290/.351/.478 in his last 77 PA, including 4 doubles and 4 homers.

Sergio Alcantara has had a lot of big hits for the #Dbacks in his limited chances but none bigger than this !



pic.twitter.com/UoLbcQQidn — Jack Sommers (@shoewizard59) September 15, 2022

Jake McCarthy: The overlooked prospect that became a franchise cornerstone

McCarthy hasn’t quite settled into a particular position in the outfield, with the organization giving opportunities to Alek Thomas, Daulton Varsho, and Corbin Carroll ahead of him. Once a center fielder, 45 of his 49 starts in the outfield this season have been in the corners. When playing at the two corners, McCarthy has noted the ”ball seems to tail a certain way and maybe not hit as true as in center”. He credits the experience he got playing all three outfield spots in college and the minor leagues, saying that it doesn’t make much of a difference.

Controlling the zone conversation benefiting young D-backs lineup

“When they’re able to live on the edges, it makes it tough for us,” Mather said Tuesday. “When they live on the edge of holes, even tougher. So it’s a lot of conversation about giving it to him if he hits that spot. It’s OK. He’s still got to do that two more times and even that’s tough to do for really good pitchers to hit that spot over and over and over.

D-backs’ deadline patience paid off

The Diamondbacks have had a decent second half. Despite dropping five of their last six games, they carry a 26-23 record with a +31 run differential since the All-Star Break. It’s not enough to get them near the playoff picture, but they’ve shown some signs of life heading into the offseason.

Baseball News:

Cardinals Adam Wainwright makes history, earns win

Wainwright made history alongside teammate Yadier Molina, as the veterans logged their 325th start together as a battery, the most in major-league history. Wainwright celebrated the accomplishment with his 11th victory of the campaign, working around eight singles and a a pair of walks to allow just one run. The right-hander has put together a solid 17th season, posting a 3.29 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 137:47 K:BB over 178 innings. Wainwright has won five of his past six decisions, recording a 3.06 ERA across 10 games during that stretch.

Aaron Judge, Paul Goldschmidt race towards baseball’s triple crown

Judge has been electric for the Yankees, leading them to the second-best record in the American League. His 57 home runs and 123 RBIs lead the MLB comfortably, while his batting average of .310 is good for fourth in the American League.

He’s got his work cut out for him down the final three weeks of the season as he attempts to surpass Minnesota Twins infielder Luis Arraez’s .319 average.

On the other side of the MLB, St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt is looking to become the first National League Triple Crown winner since Joe Medwick did it in 1937 with the Cardinals. He is currently top-5 in each of the Triple Crown categories. In addition to batting .322, Goldschmidt has 35 home runs — two behind league leader Kyle Schwarber — and 109 RBIs — one behind Pete Alonso. Goldschmidt will need some things to go his way on an incredibly tight National League leaderboard.