Snake Bytes: 9/14 - Same Old Story

Los Angeles 4, Arizona 0

Clayton Kershaw brought his A-game. Merrill Kelly was merely good, showing that he is a human, not a robot. For the second game in a row, the Dodgers blanked the Diamondbacks.

Diamondbacks Watch Dodgers Clinch

For the second game in a row, the Diamondbacks’ offense failed to scrape even one run across. This meant that Kelly’s five innings of three-run ball were wasted. Sure, we want better, but that’s not a bad line against the Dodgers. You can’t win if you don’t score.

Kershaw Silences Arizona, Dodgers Clinch

At least this time the Dodgers didn’t jump into the pool.

Christian Walker, Secret Star

Christian Walker has climbed out from behind the shadows of Chris Davis, Joey Votto, Freddie Freeman, Paul Goldschmidt, and COVID to emerge as one of the best first basemen in the game. If only he was 28 instead of 31, which he might have been if not for that previous list.

Jordan Lawlar Update

After being moved to Amarillo in order to avoid the Canadian vaccine mandate, Luplow continues to prove he belongs there and is pushing to see Reno in 2023.

Alum @b_pfaadt is in rarefied air for the @Aces, the Triple-A affiliate of the @Dbacks. He's doing things that haven't been done in a decade.



#Knight4Life pic.twitter.com/vQFeO7XhqQ — Bellarmine Baseball (@BUKnightsBSB) September 13, 2022

Other Baseball News

Trout’s HR Streak Ends at Seven

The most underrated superstar in the game looks forward to starting a new streak.

Twins Rookies Pair for 8 1⁄ 3 Hitless Innings

Minnesota’s Joe Ryan pitched seven hitless innings before being pulled, having already thrown 106 pitches. He was followed by fellow rookie, Jovani Moran, who tossed up four more outs before Kansas City’s Bobby Witt, Jr. broke up the no-no bid with a double.

Albert Pujols Dinger Tracker

ESPN is tracking each dong The Machine hits as he attempts to reach 700 HR before his career ends at the end of the season.