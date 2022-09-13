Snake Bytes: 9/13 - Half Nelson

Last Night’s Game

Diamondbacks 0, Dodgers 6: A Tale of Two Nelsons

Ryne = good; Kyle = terrible.

[Jack Sommers | Inside the Diamondbacks] Pitcher’s Duel Spoiled by Bullpen, Dodgers Defeat D-backs 6-0

“Nelson ran his scoreless streak to 13 innings, having thrown 7 shutout innings in his major league debut. That is the longest scoreless streak to begin a career by a starting pitcher in franchise history. The previous record high of 11 was set by Micah Owings in 2007.”

[Steve Gilbert | dbacks.com] Nelson logs more zeros in second MLB start

“The D-backs’ rookie right-hander once again put up a string of zeros in his second big league outing on Monday night, though this time he didn’t come away with a win as the Dodgers scored six times after he left to beat the D-backs, 6-0, at Chase Field.”

[Nick Piecoro | Arizona Republic] Ryne Nelson continues scoreless streak in Diamondbacks’ loss to Dodgers

“The Diamondbacks lost, 6-0, to the Dodgers, their bullpen once again springing leaks, their offense unusually quiet. But Nelson turned in his second consecutive dominant performance to begin his major league career, firing six scoreless innings while allowing just two hits and two walks and striking out six.”

Shameless Plug Alert!

[Michael McDermott | Inside the Diamondbacks] Rawlings Gold Glove Award to Include Utility Players

In addition to the nine defensive positions, Rawlings has announced a category for utility players.

[Michael McDermott | Inside the Diamondbacks] Leandro Cedeño, Brandon Pfaadt named Diamondbacks Minor League Player and Pitcher of the Month

Pfaadt and Cedeño also won their league’s respective Player and Pitcher of the Month for August.

More Diamondbacks News

[Maria Torres | The Athletic] This Week in Minor League Baseball: Jackson Chourio’s promotion, 200 K’s for Brandon Pfaadt

“Hello to Diamondbacks pitching prospect Brandon Pfaadt, who Sunday eclipsed the 200-strikeout mark for the season while flattening the competition in the Pacific Coast League yet again. Pfaadt, 23, struck out 11 batters and gave up two runs on a pair of solo homers across eight innings. The start was in Salt Lake City, one of the multiple high-elevation cities in a circuit that typically sees a lot of offensive output — except most times Pfaadt is on the bump.”