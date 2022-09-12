 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Gameday Thread, #140: 9/12 vs. Dodgers

On this day in 1940, cave paintings are discovered in Lascaux, France.

By Jim McLennan
/ new
FRANCE-HERITAGE-LASCAUX Photo by PHILIPPE LOPEZ/AFP via Getty Images

In This Stream

Game #140: 9/12, Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers

View all 2 stories

More From AZ Snake Pit

Loading comments...