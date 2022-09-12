Snake Bytes: 09/12 - Gallen

Diamondbacks News

The only negative on the day was another rough outing for Ian Kennedy, who failed to record an out in the 8th inning, allowing 3 runs on a hit by pitch, a home run by Ryan McMahon, and a base hit that later scored on a fielders choice.

“I knew it would end at some point,” Gallen said. “It’s one of those ones where it’s bittersweet. Coming into it, I think the franchise record was the one I was most concerned about, really. Orel and 59 was in a whole other stratosphere for me. I tried not to concern myself with that one. That was looking way too far ahead.”

As for Webb, Gallen was impressed with how gracious and encouraging he was in recent weeks.

“I probably wouldn’t have taken it as well as he did, you know, encouraging somebody to break my record,” Gallen said. “It’s just awesome to be able to be mentioned in the same conversation as a legend of the franchise.”

“I’m glad it’s over in the sense that it’s a relief,” Gallen said. “I’m not going to have to worry about trying to be so perfect out there. But at the same time, it’s one of those things that you may never get a shot at again. Ultimately, it was a good run.”

Nice breakdown by Michael McDermott.

Around The MLB

A couple of news items on former D-Backs...

Well, at least we won’t have to witness that celebration at Chase.

It looks like it will just be a matter of time before Pujols hits a legendary number 700. I like those things except if it happens against OUR team, but we won’t have to be afraid of that.

Across The Pacific

37 year old (just a few days away from celebrating his 38th) Mike Loree was a 50-round pick in the 2007 amateur draft of the San Francisco Giants. His career in the States was pretty much over after the Pirates booted him out of AA in 2011 at 26 years of age. In 2012 though he found employment in Taiwan, the last 6 seasons with the Fubon Guardians. He saw his jersey getting retired after 10 years of success.

Lee and Kim, who are the same age and attended high school together, were accused last year of being bullies while in high school. The pair were among a number of public figures to be retroactively held to account for their behavior at school in recent years, including K-pop stars, actors and fellow athletes.

Special violence is a charge that falls under Article 261 of Korea’s criminal code, covering a crime committed “through the threat of collective force or by carrying a dangerous weapon.” If found guilty, the pair could face up to five years in prison or a fine of up to 10 million won ($7,400).

Across The Atlantic

The Hall of Famer will lead a team that seems to have gotten commitment from Oriole Trey Mancini, Blue Jays’ starting pitcher Jared Romano and Los Angeles Angels utility infielder David Fletcher, who has a mother that was born in Italy.

The Czechs are gaining territory in European baseball, but they battle some big sports in their country: “Czechia is doing good, but could be better. Soccer is the main sport here. Amongst team sports, basketball and ice hockey are also popular. Ice hockey is special to Czech people because of our international success. The number of baseball players is growing steadily, but there’s a lot of competition between the different sports to recruit the best athletes.”