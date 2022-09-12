Dbacks Farm Report 9/10-9/11: Pfaadt Fans Eleven

Saturday September 10th

AAA Reno Aces 8 Salt Lake Bees 7

Box Score

Edwin Uceta was excellent in his three innings pitched, allowing no hits and just a pair of walks, while striking out five. Tyler Holton wasn’t nearly as good in his three innings, allowing 6 runs on six and a walk, while striking out three, but Holton managed to get the W thanks to the Aces offense proving plenty of run support.

The Aces scored three runs in the top of the third thanks to an RBI single by Jancarlos Cintron, an RBI double by Jordan Luplow, and an RBI triple by Seth Beer. Holton would allow a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth, but Luplow would get those two runs right back thanks to a two-run HR in the top of fifth. Dominic Miroglio would tack on three more runs in the top of the sixth with a three-run homer that made the score 8-2. Holton would cough four more runs in the bottom of the sixth making the score 8-6. Luis Frias would give up a homer in the bottom of the seventh thanks to a solo homer to make the score 8-7, but got out of the inning without giving up the tying run. JB Bukauskas pitched a perfect eighth inning. Mitchell Stumpo walked three batters (including an IBB after the first batters he walked executed a double steal), but got a double play to end the inning, and the game.

AA Amarillo Sod Poodles 7 Arkansas Travelers 6

Box Score

Blake Walston allowed six runs (five earned) on ten hits, no walks, with four strikeouts, with three homeruns allowed. Despute allowing four runs in the first, Walston still managed to earn the win thanks to solid run support and the bullpen providing four scoreless innings of relief. Kenny Hernandez pitched two scoreless innings, while Justin Lewis and Shane Backhus each pitched a scoreless inning.

After Walston allowed four runs in the first, AJ Vukovich made it 4-3 in the second inning with a three run HR. A solo hr in the top of the third would make it 5-3, but Amarillo would get one back in the bottom of the inning after Roby Enriquez doubled and scored on a Tristin English RBI single. Walston would allow one more run in the top of the fifth, but once again Amarillo would score another run in the bottom of the inning after Nick Dalesando led off with a single, advanced to second after Jordan Lawler walked, then scored after Roby Enriquez hit into a force out.

Amarillo would tie the game up at 6-6 in the bottom of the seventh, thanks to three two-out walks and a hit by pitch, with a bases loaded walk forcing in the tieing run. Amarillo would score the winning run in the bottom of the ninth after Lawler took a one-out walk, Roby Enriquez singled, and Tristin English walked to load the bases, with Blaze Alexander hitting a single to drive in the winning run.

A+ Hillsboro Hops 8 Everett AquaSox 9

Box Score

Hillsboro nearly came back from a 9-3 deficit after the 7th inning, scoring two runs in the eighth, and three runs in ninth, but ultimately coming up short.

Luke Albright pitched four innings and allowed five runs on six hits, four walks, and a hit batter. Most of the damage came via long ball, with a two-run HR in the first and second innning. Junior Mieses pitched 1.2 innings and allowed three runs on four hits, three walks, and a wild pitch, Gerald Ogando inherited two baserunners from Mieses, and got of the jam without either runner scoring. Ogando would pitch 2.1 innings and allow a run on three hits, two walks, and a wild pitch.

Fox Semones gave the Hops a very brief 3-2 lead with a three-run HR in the top of the second inning. Adrian Del Castillo hit a two-run HR in the top of the eighth to make the score 9-5. Fox Semones led the ninth off with a double, and after Jacen Roberson went down on strikes Cam Coursey walked. Semones and Coursey both scored on a Sheng-Ping Chen double, and Chen would score after Adrian Del Castillo reached on an error. Neyfey Castillo then singled to put the tying running on second, and the winning run on first, but Joshua Day and Channy Ortiz would both go down on strikes, ending the game.

A Visalia Rawhide 10 Inland Empire 66ers 6

Box Score

Brock Jones pitched 2.2 innings and allowed three runs on five hits, two walks, a hit batter, and a wild pitch, though he did strike out five.

Lorenzo Encarnacion pitched 2.1 innings and allowed a run on a pair of hits, thanks to solo HR, but walked none and struck out three.

Yaifer Perdomo pitched 1.2 innnings and allowed two runs on four hits, but walked none and struck out a pair. Zach Barnes pitched 1.1 scoreless innings, with a pair of hits, no walks, ans a pair of strikeouts. Carlos Mezo struck out a pair in perfect inning in the ninth.

Down three runs in the bottom of the 4th, Kevin Graham made it 3-1 with a solo HR. Now down 4-1 in the bottom of the fifth, Juan Corniel made 4-3 with a bases-loaded RBI single that scored a pair of runs. After the 66ers scored a run in the top of the sixth, the Rawhide answered back with another solo HR, this time by Oscar Santos, making the score 5-4. After another run scored in the top of the 7th, making the score 6-4, the Rawhide responded with a five run inning that was capped off with Kevin Graham smashing a three-run HR that made score 9-6.

Kevin Graham walked and scored another run in the bottom of the 8th off an Oscar Santos double, ko giving us the final 10-6 score.

Sunday September 11th

AAA Reno Aces 4 Salt Lake Bees 2

Box Score

Brandon Pfaadt pitched 8.0 innings with two runs allowed on four hits, with no walks, and eleven strikeouts. Both runs scored via the two solo HRs Pfaadt allowed. J.B. Wendelken walked one, but strike out the other three batters he faced in the ninth inning.

Jancarlos Cintron doubled in a run, then scored on a Jose Herrera single to give the Aces a 2-0 lead in the top of the 3rd inning. Seth Beer homered to lead off the top of the fourth. Camden Duzenack would follow with a single, a stolen base, and scored later in the inning on an RBI single by Cintron.

AA Amarillo Sod Poodles 3, Arkansas 1

Box Score

Ross Carver pitched six innings of shutout baseball, allowing three hits, a wild pitch, and a walk, while striking out five. Jake Rice allowed a hit and struck out one in a scoreless 7th inning. Brent Teller pitched the 8th and 9th inning, and allowed a run (in the 9th) on three hits and a walk, while striking out four.

All the runs came in the bottom of the 4th, with AJ Vukovich knocking in a run with an rbi single, and Tim Tawa knocking in two more runs with a second RBI single.

A+ Hillsboro Hops 8 Everett AquaSox 5

Box Score

Chad Patrick pitched 5.0 innings and allowed three runs on six hits and two walks, while striking out a pair. Justin Martinez pitched two scoreless innings, striking out four, with a hit and a walk allowed. Jackson Goddard got just an out, while allowing a run on two hits and two walks. Hugh Fisher inherited the bases loaded with just one out, but got out of the inning with a groundout double play. Christian Montes De Oca allowed a run in the ninth thanks to a one-out walk, a wild pitch, and a two-out rbi single, but got a strikeout to end the game.

A Visalia Rawhide 5, Inland Empire 66ers 1

Box Score

Spencer Geisting pitched 2.0 scoreless innings with just a hit allowed, no walks, and three strikeouts to open the game. Peniel Otano followed with three more scoreless innings with just a walk and a wild pitch allowed, while striking out four. Eric Mendez followed with three more scoreless innings, striking out three, though he did allow a hit and walked two. Enmanuel Acosta allowed a run in the ninth off a leadoff double, a wild pitch, and a sac fly.

The Rawhide offense backed the excellent (for once) pitching, jumping out to a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the 4th. Brett Johnson knocked in a run with a one out RBI single, and Gavin Conticello knocked in three with a homerun to left center. Conticello knocked In another run with a sac fly in the bottom of the eighth.