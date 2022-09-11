PYW’s 2022: Week 22

This week’s episode of PYW’s is brought to you by... Not Giving Up Runs! We’ve all been there. You’re on a mediocre team, with a mediocre offense. You can’t count on anyone to back you up, so what do you do? Try simply just Not Giving Up Runs! Advanced statistics show that when the other team just doesn’t score your odds of winning drastically increase! Try it today!

Last week, I asked you fine folk to heap punishments upon Ketel Marte in Kangaroo Court for the crime of poor play from a star player. Only a couple responses, but I think that speaks a lot to the Pit’s opinion of Marte... We’ve all kind of just moved on. Anyway, with just a single rec, we find Nik in third place!

Hope he has a good line of credit set up. I’m not even sure his extension covers those kind of expenses...

In second place, we find MrRbi with two recs!

That’s just mean... Bad cereal and bad vodka... But I guess it goes with the theme of bad play!

Rounding out the podium this week is gzimmerm and Jack with five recs each!

If I’m Ketel’s agent, I’m getting clarification on the word family. Depending on what that means, again, I’m not sure if his contract will pay for that...

The UN just called an emergency meeting to add that hat to the Geneva Convention

With that Jack’s first place finish, and Nik’s third place spot, they are now tied for first at 22 rec’s a piece, but the top five are all within seven recs with just three weeks to go

Standings Players Recs Players Recs Jack Sommers 22 NikT77 22 Diamondhacks 17 gzimmerm 16 MrRbi17 15 Xerostomia 10 GuruB 5 SpencerSpice 4 FatElvis04 3 Kilnborn 3 Rockkstarr12 3 M_lopez 2 Preston Salisbury 2 TucsonTim 1

Well, after a couple weeks of tantalizing, if unlikely, potential, it’s looking like the Diamondbacks will not be making a Cinderella run to the playoffs this year. Because of that, it’s time to start making offseason plans. Choose one Diamondback and tell us what they will spend their offseason doing? Go!