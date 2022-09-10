Coors Field, Amirite?

Diamondbacks News

Arizona 10, Colorado 13

The Diamondbacks jumped out to a quick 1-0 lead, courtesy of a Jake McCarthy solo shot in the first inning. The Rockies responded with a tying run in the bottom of the first, then proceeded to shell Zach Davies, chasing him from the game in the fourth, and then piling on some more against Keynan Middleton. The Snakes came to the plate in the sixth, down 8-1 in what was shaping up into a laugher of a game. That’s when Arizona sent nine men to the plate, scoring all of them, before finally making an out. Unfortunately, that wound up being the last of Arizona’s scoring and (surprising absolutely no one) the two run lead was simply not enough of a cushion for Arizona’s bullpen to hold on to secure the victory.

Varsho Gets First Career Slam in Game of Coors Field Bombs

The Diamondbacks strung together an impressive come-from-behind inning, plating nine men in the sixth inning. The scoring was capped by Daulton Varsho launching his 24th home run of the season, this one his first career grand slam. The game featured eight home runs in all, including Corbin Carroll’s second blast and the second-longest tater recorded in the Statcast era, courtesy of C.J. Cron.

Ladies and gentlemen, the Var-show

This has turned into an amazing year for Daulton Varsho. This is his first career grand slam



pic.twitter.com/qgr2CyoBE2 — Jack Sommers (@shoewizard59) September 10, 2022

Good thing wall-scrapers and moon shots count the same

CJ Cron hit this ball 504 feet. Coors.



(This is a fun one because A) the initial camera angle makes it seem like it hit the surface of Mars B) I don't know how much I trust a distance marker on a truck ad and C) whooaaa, what a blast.) pic.twitter.com/vXNrPTeZBp — Mike Petriello (@mike_petriello) September 10, 2022

Nine-Run Sixth Not Enough

Arizona’s offense went cold after a massive opening to the sixth inning and the bullpen was unable to protect a two-run lead in the hitter-friendly environment of Coors Field.

Other Baseball News

MLB Passes Significant Rules Changes

There will be some new rules in place next season. There will be a pitch clock, limits on pickoffs, larger bases, and a banning of the shift. All of this was passed along party lines, the players opposed, the owners and their mouthpiece supporting the changes.

MLB Plans to Voluntarily Recognize MLBPA Representation

In a somewhat surprising, but probably savvy move, Rob Manfred has announced the MLB is prepared to voluntarily recognize the MLBPA’s representation of the games minor leaguers.

Postseason Watch: Braves Move Into Sole Possession of First

Unlike their crosstown siblings, the New York Mets have not been engaged in a freefall from the top of their division. In fact, since June 1st, when they held a 10.5 game lead on the rest of the NL East, they have posted a .602 winning percentage, which would equate to a 97 win season over 162 games. The Braves have simply bee that much better. Atlanta has surged to the top of the standings playing at a .727 pace, which would be good enough for a single-season record 117 wins over the span of 162 games.

Rangers Debut Josh Jung

The Rangers finally called up their top prospect, Josh Jung. The young infielder responded with a home run in his first at-bat, then added a single and a stolen base later in the contest.