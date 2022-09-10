Diamondbacks Farm Report: September 9, 2022

The Diamondbacks Minor League affiliates combined for a 2-2 record

Top Prospects Performances

Amarillo RHP Slade Cecconi (#7): 5 IP, 10 H, 7 R, 1 BB, 6 K, 89 pitches (57 strikes)

Amarillo 3B Deyvison De Los Santos (#10): 2-for-4, BB, 2 R, K

First AA hit for Deyvison De Los Santos pic.twitter.com/tyPvnuj0C3 — Michael McDermott (@MichaelMcDMLB) September 10, 2022

AAA: Reno Aces 4, Salt Lake Bees 5 (F/10)

Box Score | Statcast

Reno took their cues from the big league club, letting a late lead slip before getting walked off with 2 outs in the 10th. Deyni Olivero was decent, allowing 3 runs in 5 2⁄ 3 innings with 1 walk and 4 strikeouts. Camden Duzenack’s 2-run homer in the 7th gave the Aces a 4-3 lead, which Blake Rogers and Caleb Baragar were unable to hold. The game went into the 10th, in which a double play ended Reno’s scoring chance and the Bees walked it off on a sacrifice bunt and sacrifice fly off J.B. Wendelken.

AA: Amarillo Sod Poodles 6, Arkansas Travelers 10

Box Score

From the very first hitter, Slade Cecconi knew he was in for a rough start. Cecconi allowed 7 runs on 10 hits with 3 of them leaving the park with 1 walk and 6 strikeouts. 5 of those runs scored in the 5th inning. The Sod Poodles made a charge to get themselves back in the game, scoring 6 times between the 4th and 5th inning to make it a 1-run game. Deyvison De Los Santos and Blaze Alexander both had 2-hit games, with the former scoring twice and the latter driving in 2. Andrew Saalfrank couldn’t do enough to keep Amarillo in the game, coughing up 3 runs in 1 1⁄ 3 innings.

High-A: Hillsboro Hops 4, Everett AquaSox 2

Box Score

A solid pitching night for Hillsboro made a 4-run 7th inning stand. Yilber Diaz struck out 7 in 4 scoreless innings to set the tone for the night. Collin Sullivan allowed a solo home run in each of the 2 innings he pitched, but became in line for the win when Hillsboro took the lead. Adrian Del Castillo’s bases-clearing double gave the Hops a 3-2 lead and Neyfy Castillo snuck a ground ball through the left side to plate Del Castillo. Dillon Larsen and Christian Montes De Oca held the lead, the latter picking up an impressive 5-out save with 3 strikeouts.

Low-A: Visalia Rawhide 9, Inland Empire 66ers 8 (F/10)

Box Score

Visalia blew two separate leads, but still found a way to win it in the 10th thanks to Juan Corniel’s walkoff fielder’s choice. Visalia took a big lead in the 2nd inning, scoring 5 times thanks to some big hits from Oscar Santos, Manuel Peña, and Ivan Melendez. Jose Cabrera threw a quality start, holding the 66ers to 3 runs in 6 innings and struck out 6. The bullpen blew a pair of two-run leads, with Landon Green and Luis Tejeda combining to give up 5 runs and record only 5 outs. Alfred Morillo restored order, striking out 6 of the 7 hitters he faced, including the side in the top of the 10th to set up the walk-off bid. Two intentional walks sandwiching a wild pitch loaded the bases with 1 out with Corniel hitting a grounder to second. The 66ers could not turn two, allowing the winning run to cross the plate.