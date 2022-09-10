Arizona Diamondbacks 10, Colorado Rockies 13: Clown Field. Clown Game.

I must say that it feels great to be back, but what in the world was I thinking when I agreed to a Coors Field recap? On top of that, I also thought it would be a great idea to not take notes during tonight. Perhaps that saved me the frustration of having a scorecard that looks like the one Jack texted to me?

This game was about as bipolar as the Colorado weather. Yesterday, they were somewhere in the 90’s and by game time today it was in the mid 50’s with light showers. A sign of things to come. German Marquez took the mound for the Colorado Rockies and he is typically a challenging opponent for Arizona. Marquez had a career 3.88 ERA against the Snakes coming into the game with a 6-6 record in 21 starts. Through four innings tonight he was on that same trajectory before getting rocked in the fifth.

Jake McCarthy scored the first run of the game on a solo home run to right center field with two outs. That blast extended McCarthy’s hitting streak to six games, and he now has four home runs in his last nine games along with a cool .823 OPS on the season.

Colorado wasted no time tying the game up on a solo shot against Arizona starter Zach Davies in the bottom of the first from lead off man Ryan McMahon. Those two first inning homers represented the first of eight home runs combined by Colorado and Arizona in the game, and so goes Coors Field. Colorado broke the tie in the following inning on a two run home run from Elias Diaz, the first of his two on the evening. Davies’s’s’s’s’s outing would not last beyond the fourth inning as the Rockies chased him by scoring an additional five runs in that frame. Randal Grichuk got it started with a single, and a walk by Michael Toglia put runners on first and second with no outs. Elias Diaz singled him home making the score four -to-one, but Alan Trejo hit into a double play that the D’backs gladly traded for an additional run. Unfortunately for Davies and Arizona, that would not be the end of the scoring. Ryan McMahon ended Zach’s outing with his second solo home run of the evening. Kenyan Middleton came on in relief could not provide a clean outing and surrendered a massive two run home run to C.J. Cron giving Colorado an eight-to-one lead.

As quickly as that lead appeared, it evaporated faster than a storm cloud in an Arizona summer in the very next inning. Corbin Carroll began the top of the fifth with his second career MLB home run. Marquez completely imploded after that with the following: walk, single, hit by pitch, single, walk, single, single. When he was finally lifted from the game, Arizona made the score six-to-eight and had the bases loaded with no outs. Bud Black sprinted out to the mound to replace Marquez with Austin Gomber. He immediately allowed a grand slam to Dalton Varsho, and just like the Arizona had come back from being down by seven runs to lead by a score of ten-to-eight. Coors Field. Once the bases were clear, Gomber retired the next three batters in order to end the inning.

If you thought Arizona was going to maintain that lead for the remainder of the game, well then you just have not watched a baseball game in Colorado ever. The Rockies tied the game with a series of doubles in the sixth and seventh innings by Alan Trejo, Yonathan Daza, and Elias Diaz. Those two baggers came off of Kevin Ginkel, Kyle Nelson, and Reyes Moronta. Caleb Smith pitched a clean inning for Arizona in the eighth, and because the score was tied going into the bottom of the ninth Lovullo ran him out again.

Smith first walked Charlie Blackmon to start the bottom of the ninth. Blackmon, not being as quick as he once was, was replaced on the bases by Garrett Hampson. After Elehuris Montero popped up for the first out, Hampson was caught trying to steal second (after replay challenge by Arizona) for the second out of the inning. Arizona was one out away from pushing the game to extra innings, but the Rockies had other plans. A Randal Grichuk walk and Michael Toglia single put runners at the corners with two outs. Elias Diaz, already with three hits and four RBI’s in the game as the #8 hitter, hammered a 2-1 slider from Caleb over wall in left center for a walk off 13-to-10 victory.