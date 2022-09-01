Filed under: Gameday Threads Diamondbacks Game Days Gameday Thread, #130: 9/1 vs. Brewes Released on this day in 2006: Idiocracy By Jim McLennan@AZSnakepit Sep 1, 2022, 9:30pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Gameday Thread, #130: 9/1 vs. Brewes Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Alain Pitton/NurPhoto via Getty Images In This Stream Game #130: 9/1, Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Gameday Thread, #130: 9/1 vs. Brewes Diamondbacks Game Preview #130: 9/1 vs. Brewers View all 2 stories More From AZ Snake Pit Diamondbacks Game Preview #130: 9/1 vs. Brewers Game #130: 9/1, Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Your Random D-Back: Eddie Oropesa Series Preview #42: Brewers @ Diamondbacks for Labor Day weekend Arizona Diamondbacks: September confidence poll Snake Bytes 9/1: Blownout Loading comments...
Loading comments...