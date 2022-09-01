Diamondbacks Farm Report: August 31, 2022

The Diamondbacks Minor league affiliates combined for a 2-2 record

Top Prospect Performances

Amarillo SS Jordan Lawlar (#2): 1-for-5, HR (1), 2 RBI, 2 K

He has laid down the Law. His first HODGETOWN hit is a LONG one! @jordanlawlar pic.twitter.com/r2apH0TGFe — Amarillo Sod Poodles (@sodpoodles) September 1, 2022

Hillsboro 3B Deyvison De Los Santos (#10): 2-for-4, 2B, RBI, R

Can we get uh…. #SCTop10 play effort from Deyvison De Los Santos?!?! pic.twitter.com/Nz56W2opMd — Hillsboro Hops (@HillsboroHops) September 1, 2022

AAA: Reno Aces 4, Las Vegas Aviators 1; 70-55

Box Score | Statcast

The Reno bullpen held Las Vegas to just 1 run for their 10th consecutive win against their in-state rival. Jordan Luplow’s 2-run homer started a 4-run 1st inning for the Aces, who comfortably cruised to a win. Dominic Canzone and Dominic Miroglio added RBI singles. The Aviators’ only run came on a Matt Davidson solo home run against Tyler Holton.

AA: Amarillo Sod Poodles 10, Frisco RoughRiders 16; 59-62

Box Score

Ross Carver got tagged for 5 runs in the top of the 4th, finishing with 6 runs in 3+ innings and 4 home runs on a day the wind was blowing out. Jorge Barrosa had 3 hits, including his 12th home run in Amarillo, from the leadoff spot and Jordan Lawlar socked his first AA home run. The Amarillo bullpen had a rough night, with the RoughRiders scoring three times in each of the final three innings to blow an 8-7 lead.

High-A: Hillsboro Hops 6, Tri-City Dust Devils 3; 55-65

Box Score

Chad Patrick held the Dust Devils to 3 runs (2 earned) in 5 innings with 9 strikeouts. His solid start combined with early offense allowed the Hops to win comfortably. Deyvison De Los Santos had two hits, a double, an RBI, and a run scored. A.J. Vukovich singled and scored in 4 trips to the plate.

Low-A: Visalia Rawhide 11, Lake Elsinore Storm 12; 40-82

Box Score

Dylan Ray had a rough first inning, allowing 5 runs on 2 home runs. The bullpen allowed the deficit to swell to 8-0 before Visalia scored 3 runs in the 5th. The deficit grew too big for a late rally to overcome, as Visalia scored 8 runs in their final 2 at-bats. First baseman Ivan Melendez singled and walked in 6 trips to the plate, his first game since August 24th. Joshua Day had 2 hits, 2 walks, 3 RBI, and 2 runs scored out of the #2 spot in the order.